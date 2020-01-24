The Stronach Group Launches New Consumer Facing Brand: 1/ST

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Stronach Group, a world-class entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing at the core, introduced a new consumer facing brand: 1/ST (pronounced "First"). 1/ST represents the company's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it.

1/ST is the engine that advocates for and drives the 1/ST Horse Care mission while powering the company's forward-thinking 1/ST Racing, 1/ST Technology, 1/ST Live and 1/ST Properties businesses.

This weekend, the company's much anticipated Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series will introduce the 1/ST brand to the world. 1/ST Racing will put horse and rider safety at the forefront showcasing horses running free of medication for the lucrative $1 million dollar Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and $3 million dollar Pegasus World Cup Invitational stakes races with 1/ST Horse Care donating two-percent of the total $4 million dollar purse to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance to support racehorses beyond the track. 1/ST BET www.1st.com/BET @1STBET, a product of 1/ST Technologies, will offer an industry leading mobile venue and online wagering experience for the new fan to the expert horse player. 1/ST Live will blend the world of sports, entertainment and hospitality to deliver a unique and fully engaging entertainment experience featuring A-list performances, sumptuous food and beverage and party unlike any other at 1/ST Properties' premier South Florida racetrack, Gulfstream Park.

"I am both proud and energized to be launching this new brand," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, 1/ST. "1/ST will stand for the transformation of this great legacy sports platform. It will build on our company's industry leading work and will continue to be a driving force for meaningful change, setting a new standard of safety and care in Thoroughbred racing while delivering an exceptional experience for our fans and guests at our racetracks and online. We have a bold vision to drive growth and a renewed commitment to this incredible sport of Thoroughbred horse racing. And we are realists. There is a lot of work to do and we recognize that 1/ST is earned by each and every one of us, every day."

