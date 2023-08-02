The Structured Cabling Market to grow by USD 7,377.88 million from 2022 to 2027, ABB Ltd. and Belden Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The structured cabling market is to grow by USD 7,377.88 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers. The growing telecommunication sector is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is due to the advances in cellular networks, networks, and cloud systems. Furthermore, major telecommunications operators are investing heavily to expand 4G coverage in populous countries like India. Meanwhile, developed countries such as the United States have already deployed 5G connectivity, surpassing APAC in terms of technology. These changes in the telecommunications sector are expected to increase the demand for structured cabling systems during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structured Cabling Market

The report on the structured cabling market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The structured cabling market covers the following areas:

Structured Cabling Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Emerging cloud computing technology is a major trend in the market. Maintaining and investing in on-premises data center infrastructure is costly and challenging for enterprises, so enterprises choose to invest resources in more strategic areas, leading to the adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud computing enables companies to access talent and explore business opportunities from anywhere in the world, regardless of location. Industries such as healthcare and life sciences can leverage cloud-based technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide advanced data analytics solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The volatile raw material price is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Aluminum and copper are the main raw materials in structured cable systems. Sourcing these materials involves a significant investment for all suppliers. The high melting point and durability of these materials make them ideal for use in industries that require resistance to extreme conditions. Vendors often adjust final product prices to accommodate fluctuations in metal costs. Hence, fluctuating material prices are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Structured Cabling Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The structured cabling market is segmented by type (copper cable and fiber optic cables), end-user (data center, telecommunications, industrial, and buildings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The copper cable sector segment was the market leader with the largest market share of the global structured cabling market. Copper wire is excellent for short and medium-distance data transmission. As technology advances, copper cables are becoming more and more prevalent in data centers and desktop connections. Furthermore, the demand for copper cables is also increasing due to the growth of smart grids and increased investment in improving smart transmission and distribution systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period,

was the market leader with the largest market share of the global structured cabling market. Copper wire is excellent for short and medium-distance data transmission. As technology advances, copper cables are becoming more and more prevalent in data centers and desktop connections. Furthermore, the demand for copper cables is also increasing due to the growth of smart grids and increased investment in improving smart transmission and distribution systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period, North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, the data center market, the major driver of the global structured cable market, showed clear dominance in North America compared to the other regions. This dominance was due to the increase in the number of data center facilities in the region, which subsequently increased the demand for IT infrastructure and associated cabling solutions. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Corning Inc.

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Eland Cables Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hubnetix Corp.

Legrand SA

LS Corp.

Nexans SA

Nutmeg Technologies

Panduit Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Schneider Electric SE

TE Connectivity Ltd.

The Cabling Co.

The Siemon Co.

WESCO International Inc.

Vendor Offering

ABB Ltd. - The company offers structured cabling solutions such as cable ties, tools and accessories, grounding systems, wire termination and tools, wiring ducts, and trunking.

The company offers structured cabling solutions such as cable ties, tools and accessories, grounding systems, wire termination and tools, wiring ducts, and trunking. Belden Inc. - The company offers structured cabling products such as mini-distribution fiber cables, optical distribution frame cabinets, fusion splice-on connectors, and fiber patch cords.

The company offers structured cabling products such as mini-distribution fiber cables, optical distribution frame cabinets, fusion splice-on connectors, and fiber patch cords. Corning Inc. - The company offers structured cabling solutions such as EDGE solutions, EDGE rapid connect, and Centrix systems.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The submarine power cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,975.36 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (single core and multicore), application (offshore wind, island connection and inter-country, offshore oil, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing offshore renewable energy installations are key factors driving market growth during the forecast period.

The modular instruments market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,084.29 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor and electronics, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and others), product (PXI platform, VXI platform, and AXIe platform), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expanding aerospace and defense sectors in developed economies is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Structured Cabling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,377.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corp., Legrand SA, LS Corp., Nexans SA, Nutmeg Technologies, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Spa, Schneider Electric SE, TE Connectivity Ltd., The Cabling Co., The Siemon Co., and WESCO International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global structured cabling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global structured cabling market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Copper cable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Copper cable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Copper cable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Copper cable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Copper cable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fiber optic cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fiber optic cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fiber optic cables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fiber optic cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fiber optic cables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Data center - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Buildings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Buildings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Buildings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 123: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Belden Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 128: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 133: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Datwyler Holding Inc.

Exhibit 138: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Datwyler Holding Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Eland Cables Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Eland Cables Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Eland Cables Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Eland Cables Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Legrand SA

Exhibit 148: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Legrand SA - Segment focus

12.11 Nexans SA

Exhibit 152: Nexans SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nexans SA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nexans SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nexans SA - Segment focus

12.12 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 156: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Panduit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 159: Prysmian Spa - Overview



Exhibit 160: Prysmian Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 166: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 168: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Siemon Co.

Exhibit 172: The Siemon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: The Siemon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: The Siemon Co. - Key offerings

12.17 WESCO International Inc.

Exhibit 175: WESCO International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: WESCO International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: WESCO International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: WESCO International Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio