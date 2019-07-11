The Struts and Dodge Brand Hit the Racetrack and the Streets as Part of High-octane Advertising Campaign Featuring "Dancing in the Street"

As part of the Dodge brand's social content, fans of The Struts will have the chance to see their favorite band member pitted against their bandmates on the drag strip. Luke, Adam, Jed and Gethin will learn about the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 and its capabilities on the track. The guys will be coached on how to drive and race the Dodge Challenger, preparing each for a safe race down the track.

As The Struts are prepping to get behind the wheel, fans can hype up the race online through the Dodge brand's social channels, including Twitter and Instagram, with the chance to vote for who they think will win. Once ready, Luke, Adam, Jed and Gethin will each get the chance to race the 1/8 mile and the best time wins!

About The Struts

Formed in Derby, England in 2012, The Struts have found themselves massively embraced by some of the greatest icons in rock-and-roll history. Along with opening for Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, The Who and Guns N' Roses, the U.K.-bred four-piece band was also hand-picked by Mötley Crüe to serve as the supporting act for their last-ever performances. The Struts released their sophomore album YOUNG&DANGEROUS in the fall of 2018 and have been on the road nonstop since their formation, including worldwide headline shows and prestigious festival plays, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Bottle Rock, Isle of Wright and many more. The Struts recently finished a sold-out European tour and are currently touring the states on their Young & Dangerous Tour 2019. Visit www.thestruts.com for more information.

About Interscope Geffen A&M

Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres, including rock, rap, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company.www.interscope.com

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pak 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

