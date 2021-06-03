The Stubby Club's Guide to Creating the Ultimate Man Cave

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Any sports fan will understand the dream of having a man cave dedicated to watching their favourite team. Perhaps in response to the lockdowns endured over the past year, the man cave trend is on the rise. According to The Stubby Club, sales of NRL merchandise and other branded sporting products have spiked recently as more people create their own cosy hideaway. The online retailer has put together a guide to creating the ultimate man cave.

According to The Stubby Club, no man cave is complete without a games table. From beer pong tables to pool and table tennis tables, modern-day man caves aren't just for beer and footy with the boys. In fact, they can serve as getaway spaces for anyone in the family who needs to relax.

One of the most important features of the man cave is the screen. Whether it's a freestanding TV or full-on movie projector wall will depend on the space available, but sports fans know the importance of cheering on their team with a superior picture. A quality sound system is another key aspect.

Comfortable seating is non-negotiable, and it's handy to choose leather or other wipeable fabrics in case of spilled drinks. Dimmable lighting is an integral component of the ultimate man cave to help achieve a cosy, inviting atmosphere. The Stubby Club recommends adding a few personal touches to enhance the environment.

Traditionally, man caves are filled with footy merchandise, and The Stubby Club has a great range of NRL merch, including hard-to-find Rabbitohs merchandise, team stubby holders, dart boards and wall-mounted bottle openers to help create the desired atmosphere. They also stock an extensive range of merchandise from other sporting codes including AFL, NFL, A-League, EPL and Cricket Australia.

Other coveted features of the man cave include a video game console or arcade games, like pinball, if space permits. Having a fully stocked bar complete with beer fridge and spirits wall, as well as some extra seating like barstools, are also essentials of the ultimate man cave.

If the allure of a man cave is too tempting to ignore, The Stubby Club has all the essentials required to get set up. From NRL merch to beer pong tables, it can all be found in their online store.

