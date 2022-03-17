The Stunning Five-Day 2022 Madison March Online Auction Starts from 16th

Madison Auction offers an exceptional bunch of top-level global wines. From classic Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, to Italian and US top producers. There will be 41 lots of Bordeaux, 67 lots of Burgundy, 8 lots of American cult wines, and a bunch of Champagne and Italy selections which we believe can meet your needs of collection, investment, business banquets, and daily tasting.

Madison Auction is the first home-grown wine auction house in Asia's wine capital (www.madison-auction.com). Starts from 12pm March 16th (Hong Kong Time), you can bid on Madison Auction bidding platform (https://www.madison-auction.com/auctions ) or Madison Auction APP (Press the QR code to download Madison Auction App). The online sale will be last till March 20th, 11pm. Jump at this good chance to collect these treasures to your cellar! Please contact [email protected] for further inquiry.

Here are some of the highlights of this sale.

Among 67 lots of Burgundy wines, there are extraordinary wines from renowned producers:

3 lots from Domaine Prieuré Roch (Lot 26-28) in magnum bottles and 1 lot in standard format (Lot 1) are notable (see below to view more details);

Jacky Truchot , another winemaking legend alongside the 'godfather' of Burguny Henri Jayer. We shall present his masterpiece before his retirement - 2001 Jacky Truchot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru (Lot 102, see below), which has been increasing in value in recent years, don't miss it;

, another winemaking legend alongside the 'godfather' of Burguny Henri Jayer. We shall present his masterpiece before his retirement - 2001 Jacky Truchot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru (Lot 102, see below), which has been increasing in value in recent years, don't miss it; Among the 6 lots from Domaine Leroy (Lots 6-9, 53, 59), 1993 Chambertain Grand Cru, 2009 Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Les Beaux Monts (lot 6&9, Click here to review more details ) and special 2004 Vosne-Romanée (Lot 59, see below), please stay tuned;

(Lots 6-9, 53, 59), 1993 Chambertain Grand Cru, 2009 Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Les Beaux Monts (lot 6&9, ) and special 2004 Vosne-Romanée (Lot 59, see below), please stay tuned; 15 lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (Lot 2, 19-25, 54-58, 82 & 83), under the dazzling light of reds, don't forget there is also 1 lot of 1994 Montrachet Grand Cru (Lot 82, Click here to review more details );

); 12 lots of attractive Burgundy top whites, in addition to the prestigious Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Montrachet Grand Cru (Lot 82), there are also Domaine Leflaive Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru (Lot 91), and the hard-to-find cult producer Domaine Coche-Dury Meursault 1er Cru, Les Genevrieres (Lot 78), etc., all have only one precious bottle.

Among the 41 lots of Bordeaux, wines from Grand Chateaux are captivating:

Only 2 bottles of the 1990 Pétrus Pommeral (Lot 29, see below), with Robert Parker's perfect score;

perfect score; A suit of Banded Original Wooden Cases in impeccable condition from renowned producers, such as 6 bottles of 2009 Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (Lot 116), etc. Place your bid;

Several fine wines with Robert Parker's full marks, including but not limited to 2009 Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé (Lot 34), 1982 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (Lot 70), 2009 Château Pavie Saint Émilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A (Lot 42 & 43) and 2009 Château Montrose Saint Estèphe 2ème Cru Classé (Lot 40 & 41) are all hot items in the auction.

Multiple lots of Champagnes, California cult wines and Italian creations are a must:

3 lots of Sine Qua Non collections received high points from Robert Parker (Lots 48-50, Click here to review more details );

(Lots 48-50, ); The Napa Valley Reserve, founded by Bill Harlan , will present 3 lots of Tara Private Reserve for collectors this time (Lots 16-18, Click here to review more details );

, will present 3 lots of Tara Private Reserve for collectors this time (Lots 16-18, ); In the array of Champagnes, the world's most expensive Blanc de Blanc Champagne - the Krug Clos du Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut (Lot 64, Click here to review more details ).

Buyers interested in Italian fine wines should not miss the Italian Mixed Lot (Lot 66), which brings together several local masterpieces.

Happy Bidding and Good Luck!

Recommendations

2010 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru

Lot 1 | 6 Bottles, OWC

Est. HK$ 90,000 - HK$ 140,000



2005 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru

Lot 26-28 | 1 Magnum

Est. HK$ 28,000 - HK$ 45,000

This estate was founded in 1988 by Henry-Frédéric Roch - the former co-owner and co-director of the legendary Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and the nephew of Mrs. Leroy. Due to its unique wine label design being similar to a kitchen knife, it is nicknamed "Chopping Knife" by Mainland drinkers. The winery has gathered the quintessence from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Leroy since its birth.

Several elements (a papyrus leaf, 2 yellow ovals, and 3 red egg shapes) in its wine label design represent vines, nature, human beings, and grapes respectively. It denotes that the owner respects and believes natural and traditional winemaking methods. No sulfur is added to the wine, allowing the natural yeasts to work, so the terroir can vividly reveal the charm of the grapes. The owner of Burgundian winery Philippe Pacalet is the former winemaker of the Domaine Prieuré Roch, which nowadays is famed for its natural wine. The production of Domaine Prieuré Roch is of high purity, rich and elegant in taste, exceptionally fragrant and elegant, but produced in very restricted quantities.

The winery covers an area of about 1 hectare in the Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru, with the annual production of only 3,000 bottles. The wines have elegant and smooth tannins, complex and concentrated flavors without losing a sense of freshness. When Henry-Frédéric Roch passed away in 2018, the market price of his wines continued to soar. The average prices of 2005 and 2010 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru in Wine Searcher (hereinafter referred to as WS) have increased by 7 times and 3 times respectively in a few years! Not to mention, the magnum format of vintage 2005 has never appeared at the auction market in recent years.

1990 Pétrus Pommeral

Lot 29 | 2 Bottles | RP 100

Est. HK$ 50,000 - HK$ 220,000

With Robert Parker's perfect score blessing, the average price of 1990 Pétrus Pommeral in WS has steadily increased by more than 30% over the years. Only 2 bottles available.

2004 Domaine Leroy Vosne-Romanée

Lot 59 | 2 Bottles | BH 95

Est. HK$ 70,000 - HK$ 130,000

Because of her husband Marcel Bize passed away in 2004, Lalou Leroy only made 1 Bourgogne wine and 4 Village wines that year, including this 2004 Vosne-Romanée. But in fact, the grapes that made this co-called Village wine are from the Grand Crus of Richebourg, Romanée saint-vivant and the top 1er Crus of Vosne-Romanée, Les Beaux Monts, Aux Brûlées, etc. The declassification of a special vintage created an exceptional legend. The average price of this wine in WS has increased by more than 6 times in recent years.

Italian Mixed Lot

Lot 66 | 5 Bottles

Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 13,000

1997 Tenuta dell'Ornellaia (1)

2004 Gaja Barbaresco (1)

1999 Tenuta di Trinoro Rosso Toscana IGT (1 Magnum)

2004 Castello di Ama L'Apparita (1)

2001 Castello di Ama Vigneto Bellavista DOCG (1)

This Italian Mixed Lot is definitely designed for Italian wine aficionados. It brings together the famous and rare wines from the two classic Italian wine regions: Piedmont and Tuscany. In addition to the well-known Gaja and Ornellaia, Castello di Ama, a renowned art winery in Tuscany, must be mentioned. It produces wines with restricted quantity and rigorous fine quality, and has been awarded Tre Bicchieri by the authoritative Italian magazine Gambero Rosso more than 30 times.

Among all its wines, the L'Apparita series is an iconic Super Toscany, the first 100% Merlot produced in Tuscany even earlier than Masseto.

2001 Jacky Truchot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru

Lot 102 | 1 Bottle

Est. HK$ 20,000 - HK$ 42,000

In Burgundy, Jacky Truchot's status is comparable to that of "Dionysian" Henri Jayer. The winery is located in Morey-Saint-Denis, Jacky Truchot had been making wine in there from 1978 to 2005 until his retirement.

In the eyes of Burgundy connoisseurs, his wine is one of the most traditional and elegant representatives of Burgundy, extremely collectible. Among all his creations, the flagship series, Clos de la Roche Grand Cru has been soaring at auction market due to its scarcity, and the average price of WS has also risen nearly 4 times in a few years.

Please stay tuned to our 2022 March Online Sale from now to March 20th 11pm to discovery valuable items from the greatest producers. We hope they can create countless memorable moments for you.

We continue to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales – contact us today for an estimation on your collection.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +852 3188 6613

SOURCE Madison Auction Limited