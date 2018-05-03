The Styer-Fitzgerald Program for Functional Academics Officially Launches in the UnitusTI Cloud!

Program data sheets and other educational materials can be time consuming and cumbersome to set up, store, keep track of, and use. In the UnitusTI cloud, digitized curricula and the data produced can be cross-examined, charted, and mapped to enhance academic results, while lowering operational costs and carbon footprints. With security level access and instant data reporting, educators can track student behavior and progress, store documents, collaborate with teaching staff, and securely share progress with parents.

The Styer-Fitzgerald Program in the cloud operates on computers and mobile devices using Android, Apple, and Windows systems. Designing these cloud-based functional academic programs in conjunction with educators, experts, such as Suzanne Fitzgerald at SDES, and a team of EdTech professionals at Mundo Pato Inc., provides a solution which ensures HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR compliance and alignment with educational programs, IEP goals, and person-centered transition planning.

"As a professor training new special education teachers, I'm thrilled to offer the Styer-Fitzgerald Program in the UnitusTI Cloud to equip and empower current and future generations."—Dr. Candice Styer, program co-author.

The UnitusTI Cloud processing system delivers the Styer-Fitzgerald Program assessment and curriculum lesson plans while tracking data and recording student actions and progress. This is all accomplished in real-time with ongoing reporting and charting for each learner. This gives educators and therapists the ability to make instant, informed adjustments to learning plans thereby enhancing individualized instructional objectives and outcomes.

"The access, accountability, and visibility that EdTech solutions provides to parents, learners, and educators will make a significant impact in the evolution of the educational services template that exists today," said Ricardo Correa, CEO, Mundo Pato, Inc.

Specially Designed Education Services is dedicated to creating and sharing evidence-based resources and strategies for student learning and success. Collaborative work with educators, families, and administrators leads to a team roadmap for students with complex learning challenges to reach their full potential.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debbie Austin

Senior Editor/PR Director

Phone: 425-820-5855

Email: info@sdesworks.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-styer-fitzgerald-program-for-functional-academics-officially-launches-in-the-unitusti-cloud-300641802.html

SOURCE Mundo Pato Inc.