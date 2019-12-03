The Stylist LA Taps CaaStle to Expand its Subscription Rental Service

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stylist LA has partnered with leading rental technology platform CaaStle to re-introduce and expand its rental subscription service – The Box by The Stylist LA.

The Stylist LA, which started with a la carte, special event rentals in 2014, expanded their offering to include a subscription rental box model due to customer demand in 2018. Re-launching today at stylistlabox.com, members can select three rentals at a time with unlimited swapping, complimentary laundering services, and free priority shipping and returns for $79 per month.

The Stylist LA

"We are excited to put our strengths together to scale The Box by The Stylist LA service," said Emily McDonald, Founder of The Stylist LA. "CaaStle's platform will help us to deliver more functionality and a unified customer experience, while we focus on curating the best new styles and a deeper inventory than ever before."

With new arrivals added each week, The Stylist LA team will continue to curate and rotate looks to provide members a revolving closet of trends. CaaStle will now handle all advanced technology, reverse logistics and managed services while delivering a seamless experience for the expanded subscription program.

"Our partnership with The Stylist LA marks the first time CaaStle has worked with another pure-play rental company to grow its existing business," said Christine Hunsicker, CEO and Founder of CaaStle. "The Stylist LA already has a dedicated following and unique position in the west coast market. By leveraging our technology and logistics platform, the company can streamline shipping and inventory and focus on strengthening its customer base while giving subscribers access to a wider range of features."

To learn more about The Box by The Stylist LA, visit www.stylistlabox.com.

About The Stylist LA :

The Stylist LA is a women's clothing rental company targeting the Millennial and Gen Z consumer. Women can rent pieces for a fraction of the retail price in person in showrooms in Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as online for shipping nationwide.

About CaaStle :

CaaStle is the innovative B2B platform that enables retailers and fashion brands to offer their own subscription rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes this proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service"). The company's white-label approach has created a new economy for retail — allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that subscription rental is fast becoming an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

