The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia Will Take Place on Saturday, March 28th & Sunday, March 29th, 2026

The Annual Spring Celebration Hosted by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and Subaru of America, Inc. Will Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Japan's Gift of Cherry Trees to Philadelphia

Ticketed Event is Family-Friendly, Dog-Friendly and Will Be Held Rain or Shine

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The glimmer of spring is finally upon us; and a reassuring symbol of spring's emergence is the distinctive pink cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park beginning to bloom. In celebration of this annual occasion, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP) and their title sponsor, Subaru of America, Inc., are pleased to announce that the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on Saturday, March 28th & Sunday, March 29th from 10am – 5pm at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center. Already billed as one of the largest Cherry Blossom Festivals in the country, this year, the spectacular celebration of Japanese arts and culture will be presented within a newly expanded footprint to enhance the visitor experience.

While events are scheduled throughout the month, such as Wagashi Workshops March 7th – 21st, and a Girls' Day Hinamatsuri & Kimono Dressing Demonstration on March 13th – both at the Philadelphia (Free Library) Parkway Central; as well as a Zenyasai Concert at the Fallser Club on March 27th; the culmination takes place on Sakura Weekend, March 28th and 29th in Fairmount Park.

This vibrant two-day festival, which saw record crowds of over 25,000 festival goers in 2025, celebrates the beauty of the Japanese Sakura – the flowering cherry trees that brighten the city streets of Philadelphia. In addition to Sakura Weekend, be on the lookout for a Sakura-themed Boathouse Row and a pink illuminated Center City Skyline.

With peak bloom expected the first week of April, it will be a true celebration of the Japanese Sakura under the cherry blossom trees of Philadelphia's Fairmount Park; and more poignant this year, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Japan's gift of cherry and other flowering trees to Philadelphia. The cherry blossom is a symbolic national flower in Japan and is sometimes offered to other nations as a symbol of friendship. It was in this spirit that the Japanese Government gave 1,600 flowering trees to Philadelphia in 1926 in honor of the 150th anniversary of American Independence.

"Last year's festival welcomed over 25,000 visitors to honor our beautiful Japanese Sakura and we couldn't be more delighted to celebrate once again this year", said Kazumi Teune, JASGP's Executive Director. "This year will be especially thrilling, as we are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Japan's gift of Cherry Trees to Philadelphia."

Highlights for this year's Sakura Weekend include:

Live Music; including Japanese cultural performances on two stages both Saturday and Sunday – our Main Stage and new this year, the Tomadachi Stage in our expanded footprint at the Food Court & Beer Garden behind the Horticulture Center

Special performance by the Golden Crown New Year's Mummers Brigade performing their 2026 theme, "Japan, The Land of Four Seasons"

Cosplay Fashion Show at the Main Stage on Saturday

J-Alternative Fashion Show (Japanese-based alternative fashion) on the Tomadachi Stage on Sunday

Karaoke on Saturday & Sunday at the Tomadachi Stage in our New Food Court and Beer Garden

Traditional Dance Performances

Subaru of America Inc., "Prettiest in Pink" Pet Contest & Parade on Sunday, March 29 th

Authentic Japanese Tea Ceremonies

Calligraphy and Ikebana Demonstrations

Sushi Samurai Competition led by Madame Saito

Kimono and Yukata Dressing Demonstrations

Beer Garden and pop-up locations throughout the festival footprint, featuring pours from Philly's Triple Bottom Brewing and the popular Japanese Beer, Kirin Ichiban

Vendor Fair and Artist Alley featuring local artisans and Japanese merchandise

Food Court featuring Japanese & Asian Cuisine

Plus, Presentations on Japanese Storytelling, Origami, Cherry blossom face painting, and more!

To purchase tickets or for more information and the most up-to-date programming information, please visit: PhillySakura.org

Sakura Weekend:

General Admission: $15 in advance / $20 at the gate

Children under 12: Free

JASGP Members: Free

Access Card Holders: $5 at the gate

Festival Add-Ons:

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center Admission: $15 for 30-minutes

Tea Ceremony: $10 for 15 minutes

Ikebana Workshops: $20 for one-hour

The event will be held rain or shine. All sales are final.

Sakura Weekend Parking & Public Transit

$10 per vehicle at Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

Paid parking is available along the Avenue of the Republic

Septa information: 215-580-7000

Shuttle buses will run from the Independence Visitor Center to the Please Touch Museum PHLVisitorCenter.com

Philly Phlash: Take the T1 to the Please Touch Museum - RidePhillyPhlash.com

History of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

The annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival started in 1998 and continues a legacy established in 1926, when the Japanese government donated 1,600 cherry trees to Philadelphia in honor of the Sesquicentennial of American Independence. Cherry blossoms maintain deep significance in Japanese culture, prominently featured in traditional art, literature and cuisine. As Japan's national flower, cherry blossoms often serve as a symbol of friendship to other nations.

About the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

JASGP is a private nonprofit organization that has inspired mutual curiosity, understanding, and collaboration between Japan and Philadelphia for more than 30 years through art, business, and culture. We operate: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center hosting over 40,000 visitors annually; produce the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival with over 30,000 attendees; present a US-Japan Business and Public Policy Series; and provide Japanese arts, business, and cultural educational programming for all ages.

