The successful Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference 2019 witnessed the rapid development of intelligent science and technology

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference 2019, sponsored by IDG Asia, was held in Guangzhou on October 11th to 12th. The two-day conference gathered over 130 technology experts, enterprise leaders, heads of venture capital, and researchers from different sub-sectors in the global field of science and technology.

Guests of the event include Xu Xiaonian, lifetime emeritus professor of China Europe International Business School; Richard N. Foster, academician of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; Asunción Gómez Pérez, academician of the European Academy of Sciences; He Zhiqiang, senior vice president of Lenovo Group; Wang Jun, professor of computer at University College London (UCL)/chief scientist for decision-making and inference of Huawei Noah's Ark Lab; Feng Yan, director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Center of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Hugh Ujhazy, vice president of IDC's Internet of Things and telecom business; and Zhang Jianbin, partner of IDG Capital. There were also over 100 domestic and foreign media representatives and over 9,000 professional visitors. They discussed the current situations and trends of the industry together, to confront the challenges and seize the opportunities of the industry.

Since the signing of the Framework Agreement on Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation in the Development of the Greater Bay Area in 2017, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has released great development vitality and gradually caught up with the three major established bay areas of the world. As the core engine of the development of the Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou has attracted more and more hi-tech enterprises.

With the unique regional advantages, Guangzhou has become a fertile land for the incubation and development of hi-tech enterprises of China and provided opportunities for the booming of Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference in here. On February 18, 2019, the Greater Bay Area officially ushered in the first year of its development, marked by the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area issued by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on that day. Under the strong support by Guangzhou Municipal Government, Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference entered the fourth year since the settlement in Guangzhou. On this land of passion, research institutes with R&D capabilities and enterprises with innovation visions are able to put more focusing in in-depth development in their own sub-sectors. The high speed and complexity of industrial development means that it is important to exchange and share the latest information. Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference, as a server, creates communication opportunities for local and domestic outstanding tech enterprises and plays the important role of the bridge for information exchanges.

On the morning of October 11th, the guests at the main forum of Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference led the audience to a comprehensive understanding of the development trends of intelligent science and technology from a higher perspective with quality and intensive output: that with the development of intelligent science and technology, traditional enterprises must move towards digital transformation; that the era of intelligent and smart city is around the corner; and that the application of 5G in different scenarios will boost the development of AI in Asia-Pacific. After the main forum, speakers at the 13 parallel forums shared their insights of different sub-sectors with more details. At the forum for heated emerging industries focusing on social e-commerce and short videos, the guests shared about the value-oriented trend of knowledge and traffic and analyzed the development of the new retail ecosystem in new situations. At the forum for lifestyle focusing 5G, smart city, intelligent hardware innovation, and XR industries, the guests presented the radical changes to be brought by the empowerment of intelligent science and technology: that intelligent terminals and the R&D of leisure and entertainment will have reshuffles; that cities will enter the era of Internet of Everything; that the improvement of the interaction experience of intelligent hardware will boost various emerging marketing models; and that major industries, such as aerospace, sports, venture capital, and charity, will receive new development opportunities under the support of intelligent science and technology. The guests pointed out that intelligent science and technology can reduce the costs of the whole space industry chain as well as improve the chain of third-party services to improve the overall efficiency and that in the times of frequent occurrence of unicorns, venture capital shall put efforts on the directions with exponential growth. Moreover, at the third parallel forum, the guests together witnessed the awarding ceremony of the 8th China Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition and the 4th Guangzhou Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition, with the innovation achievements of research, capital, and services of enterprises. The multi-dimensional in-depth exchanges for sub-sectors on the parallel forums let different ideas to collide and integrate and witnessed the achievements of technological development. It helps Guangzhou lead domestic and international technological development as an industrial leader and release indefinite space for imagination.

At the Awarding Ceremony and Appreciation Banquet of 2019 Canton Tower the Best, Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference presented awards to the most influential enterprises in the field of science and technology in 2019 from the dimension of values, platforms, services, products, and media. PCITECH, Spacety, and IDG Sports Industrial Incubation Center won the awards for values. LKKER, Brinc, WBD, and SEE Xiaodianpu won the awards for platforms. Getui, Chuangqi Data, Reyun Data, and vikadata won the awards for services. FXiaoke, EC, and Tungee won the awards for products. PE Daily, YiVian, Geek Park, and Ergeng won the awards for media. The Awarding Ceremony of 2019 Canton Tower the Best recognized the great contribution made by outstanding enterprises with different focuses in the industry and encouraged enterprises with potential to strive for achievements in future innovation development, to make the industrial operation more standardized and delicate with joint efforts, and to leap forward with a solid foundation.

Xu Zhou, president of IDG Asia, said that this year is the 40 years after IDG's entry into China. In the past, IDG developed and grew together with China's technology and economy and deeply participated in each development stage ranging from computer network, the Internet, to AI in China. Relying on rich convention and exhibition experience, IDG World Expo has built Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference, a top platform for industrial exchanges of high quality and true innovation, where stakeholders in academic research, enterprise innovation, capital support, and service support in the ecosystem can move freely, and resources and information can integrate and segregate freely. It promotes the rapid development of the industry in a sustainable manner.

Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference aims at being the bridge for information exchanges in the field of science and technology. It will continue to be held in the future and become the recognized synonym of high-level conference in the industry. It will witness the AI intelligent science and technology in China, more and more promising business models implemented, and dark horse enterprises born, and the sustainable and in-depth development of the Greater Bay Area. It will strive to become the leader in the field of science and technology in the four bay areas.

