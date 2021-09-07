The successful launch of Shijingshan Themed Summit - "Olympic Winter Games Driving Urban Revitalization" on the sidelines of CIFTIS 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shijingshan Themed Summit centering around "Olympics Winter Games Driving Urban Revitalization" was successfully held, on September 4, at the 9.7-m conference platform of the blast furnace 3 in Shougang Park on the sidelines of China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTS). The summit, sponsored by Shijingshan District Government and Shougang Group, and organized by Asia Data Group, made the development of Winter Olympics city the centerpiece by dishing up a kind of medley of activities such as keynote speeches, roundtable meetings, and major project signings. More than 200 guests, including government leaders, industry experts, and luminaries from home and abroad, contributed their insights into such topics as Olympic city development, Winter Olympic city planning and post-games venue utilization, and international cooperation and exchange of Winter Olympic cities.

Piao Xuedong, director of the Marketing Development Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and Chang Wei, secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality, made opening remarks. Juan Antonio Samaranch, the chairman of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 delivered a speech via video link. Li Xin, deputy secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee and mayor of Shijingshan District of Beijing, Liu Meiying, member of the Party Group of Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau and deputy director of the Municipal "Two Zones" Office, Liang Jie, deputy general manager of Shougang Group, Juha Tuominen, chairman of the Finnish Business Council Beijing, Zhou Yi, deputy director of Huawei Beijing Solutions and chief expert of Smart City, and Remigio Brunelli, vice chairman of the Sports Forum of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China made presentations, respectively.

In his speech, Piao Xuedong held that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has erected a bridge for the world to gain a better understanding of Shijingshan district, and that the district has in turn held the Olympic Winter Games with high regard and rendered substantial assistance to the Olympic Winter Games Organizing Committee stationed in the Shougang Park. In the five and a half years of preparation for the Olympic Winter Games, not only has the transportation and office environment in the park been continuously optimized, but the whole area has also shown rapid changes in the creation of the Winter Olympics culture. It is a worthy testament to the rosy prospect of Shijingshan district.

Juan Antonio Samaranch lavished praise on preparations for Olympic legacy and sustainable development before the opening of the Olympic Winter Games by setting Shougang Park as an example. By presenting a model of traditional industrial park transformation, Shijingshan district has contributed greatly to the construction of the city. That the features of sports park and sports facilities characterize Shougang Park, enabling locals to shift down a gear and relax in the charming atmosphere of the brand-new corner of Beijing.

Chang Wei pointed out in his speech that Shijingshan district seizes the "two opportunities" of serving and ensuring the preparations for the Olympic Winter Games and building a new landmark of urban rejuvenation in the new era. Shijingshan's deep involvement in the preparations for CIFTIS has enabled the district to seize the opportunity of the construction of Beijing's "two zones", made the best of the demonstration and leading role of expanding and opening up the service industry, vigorously promoted the development of financial and insurance, ice and snow sports, science fiction, industrial Internet, digital creativity and other special industries, and created a legion of new industrial parks such as the pilot zone of Zhongguancun Industrial Internet Park, Zhongguancun (Shougang) Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application Industrial Park, and China Science Fiction Industry Cluster, and continued to release policy dividends in the field of trade in services. Its effect is very evident by attracting international organizations and leading enterprises to settle down, and by continuously expanding the "web of international friends".

In the keynote speech session, Li Xin briefed the audience on how to drive the city's development with the opportunity of the Winter Olympics. He pledged that the district will put emphasis upon the improvement of the city's service support capacity around the main line of serving the Winter Olympics, leveraging the Winter Olympics, and participating in the Winter Olympics. Also, serious efforts will be made to build the new landmark for the urban revival of the capital in the new era, advance the transformation and upgrading of the service industry, and expand cultural exchange and communication. The district's commitment to optimizing the business environment and work side by side with all parties to seek common development remains resolute.

In her speech entitled "Grasping the Opportunity of the Olympic Winter Games and Promoting the Building of the 'Two Zones'", Liu Meiying believed that holding the Olympic Winter Games poses a huge demand for venues and transportation, among other infrastructure, a boon to Beijing, Shijingshan in particular, to bring the level of their services to a new high, create a good vibe, and further open up to the outside world, ultimately adding a magic allure to the pooling of industries related to ice and snow sports and give a fresh shot into the city's revival.

Liang Jie presented Shougang Park to the attendees. Her introduction to the inseparable relationship between Shougang Park and the Olympics brought the audience backward to Shougang's relocation for the 2008 Summer Olympics and transformation for the 2022 Winter Olympics. CIFTIS being held in Shougang Park as well as the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 afford opportunities and platforms for the transformation and development of the new Shougang area. Century-old Shougang to create a new landmark in the historical opportunity will add its stamp to the urban renaissance of the capital in the new era.

Zhou Yi delivered a speech titled "Building a Smart City and Creating a Model of Urban Renewal". He raised that Beijing, as a mega-city, sees urban renewal both a difficult and a key point in the process of folding itself into a smart city. In this proposition, technological innovation, including the application of intelligent terminals, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, will empower the city to achieve industrial and cultural revival. In the future, Huawei will work tirelessly to help Beijing including Shijingshan district build an intelligent ecosystem for urban rejuvenation and create a model for urban renewal in the district.

Through sharing the experience of Finland's advanced operations of sports system, Juha Tuominen stated that the planning of sports venues must be long-term and sustainable, and should serve more than just the competition events, but also the people. Careful maintenance and upgrading may lengthen the life span and utilization of venues. In addition, our efforts to fire people's enthusiasm for sports by putting up clubs and creating sports ecosystems make sure that the public can take part in sports, making sports facilities and stadium investments more valuable.

The best athletes are all trained from the youth, yet the popularization of sports is a program that involves the whole population, how to popularize sports among young children? In his keynote speech, Remigio Brunelli summarized the ways to make young people participate in and enjoy sports by sharing his story. According to Brunelli, sports is more fun than results for young children, and fostering a sense of enjoyment in the process of participating in sports can inspire the development of sporting habits in young people, which can lead to 30-50 years of sporting habits. Brunelli expressed his confidence in the future of sports education in China and hoped that more excellent sports coaches in China will be able to lead young people to experience the charm of sports in the future.

During CIFTIS, Shijingshan will see nearly 100 enterprises to ink cooperation agreements. A signing ceremony of key projects was also held at the summit, in which 25 outstanding enterprises concluded agreements with Shijingshan district and Shougang Group. Qi Chunli, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shijingshan District and executive vice mayor penned agreements on-site with representatives of 16 enterprises, including China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), China Communications Construction Company Limited, CYTS Aoyou International Travel Co., Ltd., and Beijing Asia-Pacific Wenrong Data Technology Research Institute. Liang Jie signed cooperation agreements with representatives of nine enterprises, including Beijing Luobo Tech Co., Ltd. and Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center. The signing and implementation of these high-quality projects will give a strong push to Shijingshan's open development and to gather steam for its economy.

Afterwards, Zhang Li, vice president of ADG, presided over a panel discussion. The panelists such as Gianpaolo Bruno, director of ITA/ICE-Italian Trade Agency Beijing Office, Zhao Yinggang, chairman of the China Luge Association, deputy director of the sustainability advisory committee of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and especially-appointed expert of Sports Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Romuald Nguyen, president of France Sport Club China and director of French Football Office in China, Li Jialin, general manager of China Overseas (Beijing) Commercial Management Co., Ltd. and Marko Asanovic, general manager China of AST Advanced Sporting Technology Co. Ltd., feasted the audience's minds on the theme of "Olympic Winter Games Driving Urban Revitalization".

Bruno shared his ideas of making sure the success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in terms of infrastructure deployment, service staff management, cross-sectoral value chain integration, event security, the care for the physically challenged, and social mobilization, and expressed his willingness to strengthen the collaboration and friendship between Chinese and Italian businesses and promote long-term, win-win development for both sides. He hoped that the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will also attract more Chinese companies to enter the European market.

Speaking of the development of winter sports in China, Zhao Yinggang reckoned that the preparation for the Olympic Winter Games in six or so years has propelled, in a rapid and comprehensive fashion, the development of competitive sports in China. Now we are in the process of improving and restarting. He further indicated that the Olympic Winter Games has gone far beyond the competition and even sports, its sway and impetus will be further elevated, laying another corner stone for the economic and social development of the country, cities, and regions.

Nguyen elucidated his view of organizing the Olympic Games from pre-games organization and planning to value-added space assessment of the stadiums to be built. He concluded that, after France has hosted two Summer Olympics, some venues where gold medals awarded have become very popular. The host country needs to navigate the sustainable operation of Olympic venues to the direction of attracting more viewers, promoting sports development of young people, and improving the industry's dynamics.

Li Jialin considered that the relationship between urban renewal and the Olympic Winter Games is of mutual assistance and achievement. The preparation for the Winter Olympics will rapidly boost the infrastructure construction of the entire city and expedite the construction and enhancement of the region, including office buildings, hotels, and some venues, and the space for leisure and exhibition on the one hand. The results of urban renewal can bring a new vision to the Winter Olympics on the other, putting some weight on the gathering of the upstream and downstream industries of the Winter Olympics.

Asanovic believed that Beijing's successful bid for the Olympic Winter Games 2022 has brought a lot of confidence to the whole industry, and that the Winter Olympics acts as a good catalyst to spur the development of the ice and snow sector, to reach out to every individual and every corner of China. Additionally, it gives a fresh shot in infrastructure investment, bolstering the establishment of world-class sports venues in China. He noted that the development of the ice and snow industry is in part driven by the Olympic Games, yet the other real driver is the change in the lifestyle of Chinese people, young people in particular, who are more agog at about health and sports.

The district of Shijingshan, seizing the development opportunities brought by the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the new landmark of urban revival in the new era, strives to realize "Winter Olympics makes the city better". The experts and celebrities at the "Olympic Winter Games Driving Urban Revitalization" themed summit sparked the fire of wisdom. Shijingshan, as the "district of two Olympics", is bound to grab the opportunity of the Winter Olympics, bolster urban development, and give full play to the role of the Winter Olympics in this regard.

SOURCE Asia Data Group