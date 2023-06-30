The Sulfur Hexafluoride Market size is to grow by USD 80.95 million from 2022 to 2027| Rising demand for electricity in developing nations boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sulfur hexafluoride market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.95 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (electronic grade, UHP grade, and standard grade), and end-user (power and energy, metal manufacturing, medical, electronics, and others)

The market share growth in the electronic grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electronic-grade sulfur hexafluoride is used to manufacture semiconductors, integrated circuits (ICs), and particle accelerators. The silicon-based layers from plasma chamber walls are removed by the optimum amount of F radicals generated by the gas. Electronic-grade sulfur hexafluoride is considered suitable for both high-voltage and medium-high-voltage power circuit breakers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sulfur hexafluoride market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sulfur hexafluoride market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The primary factor that is driving the growth of the region is the increasing investments by the Chinese government in improving the domestic production of semiconductors in the country. Furthermore, the government is reducing the imports of semiconductors which will also drive growth in the region. The demand for semiconductors and electronics is increasing from various end-user industries, such as smartphones and other mobile devices, automotive, consumer, and healthcare. This increase in demand is due to the advances in the growing implementation of IoT, wired and wireless technologies, and increasing automation across industries.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand for electricity in developing nations is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The major factors for the rising demand are urbanization and industrialization.

Furthermore, with the increasing GDP-to-population ratio, people are spending more on energy-consuming products and services.

Many industries, such as chemicals, oil and gas refineries, iron and steel, non-metallic minerals, cement, and paper, are driving the industry's growth.

In addition, the demand for sulfur hexafluoride from energy-intensive industries has been driven due to the growing economies of developing countries.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing interest in semiconductor devices is one of the major trends in the market.

To meet the surging customer demand for ICs, smartphones, and flat-panel devices, the vendors are investing in the semiconductor industry.

For example, in February 2022 , Intel announced an agreement to acquire Tower Semiconductor.

, Intel announced an agreement to acquire Tower Semiconductor. Semiconductor This agreement was at the cost of approximately USD 5.4 billion .

. Furthermore, the challenges faced during the fabrication can be overcome by using sulfur hexafluoride in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Hence, these factors drive the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The hazardous effect on the environment is a significant challenge restricting the growth of the market.

The global warming potential (GWP) of Sulfur hexafluoride is 235,000 times more than that of carbon dioxide.

Thus, the harmful particles released into the atmosphere can increase the earth's temperature.

As a result, the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) established a voluntary initiative known as SF6 Emission Reduction Partnerships for Electric Power System in 1999 to cater to the increased pollution.

In addition, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) also imposed regulations to decrease the amount of Sulfur hexafluoride released into the atmosphere.

Hence, these negative factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Sulfur Hexafluoride Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sulfur hexafluoride market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sulfur hexafluoride market vendors.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Specialty Gases LLC, AGC Inc., Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ATCO Atmospheric And Speciality Gases Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., DILO Co. Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC., Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co. Ltd., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., SEMA Gases, Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co. Ltd., SicgilSol India Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Vizag Chemical International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

