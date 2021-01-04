The Sully Band & Friends Stage a New Year's Livestream on January 14 at San Diego's Belly Up

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sully Band, recently named "Best Live Performer" at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards, will stage a live, all-star, virtual fundraising concert on Thursday, January 14 at 7:30 pm at the Belly Up Tavern in San Diego. The free concert will benefit the Challenged Athletes Foundation and can be viewed at bellyuponline.com/sully. Well-known comedian and on-air personality Russ T. Nailz will be the emcee.

This star-studded Sully Band concert will feature the band's regular musicians plus special performances by:

The Greg Douglass Band, featuring Greg Douglass of the Steve Miller Band who wrote the band's hit single, "Jungle Love."

of the Steve Miller Band who wrote the band's hit single, "Jungle Love." Ron Blair of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, playing with The Farmers, named the "Best Rock Band" at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards.

of and the Heartbreakers, playing with The Farmers, named the "Best Rock Band" at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards. Rebecca Jade, named "Best Performer" at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards,

The mission of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) provides opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. CAF believes that involvement in sports at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Funds raised through this event will directly impact the lives of challenged athletes by providing adaptive sports equipment, training and competition expenses.

In October, The Sully Band performed a similar livestream event at the Belly Up Tavern and raised $6,500 for the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Many of the night's performances will be staged at the Loft 100 Studios, a modern, multi-purpose entertainment space and creative collective equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to provide an elevated experience for production teams and corporate clients. San Diego area bands are encouraged to use the Loft 100 Studios for their own concert staging needs.

Lead singer, composer, guitarist (and longtime San Diego television/radio personality,) Bob "Sully" Sullivan, along with the entire Sully Band will perform a mix of covers and originals, always with their signature "R&B Groovement" for a full hour and a half. The Sully Band is composed of band members who have many Grammy nominations and Tony awards and have performed and recorded with legendary artists and music industry notables including Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon and other musical masters.

Regular band members include:

 Sully - lead singer + guitar

 James East - bass + music director

 Arnie Vilches - electric guitar

 Tres Hodgens - drums

 Mark Hattersley - keys

 Tripp Sprague - tenor sax

 Steve Dillard - trumpet

 Tomoka Nomura-Jarvis - alto sax

 April Leslie - baritone sax

 Nacho Sobers - percussion

For more information on The Sully Band, visit their website at https://sullyband.com/ . Fans can also listen on Spotify Apple Music and Soundcloud and all Social Media platforms: @sullybandmusic to enjoy The Sully Band.

For more information about CAF visit their website at www.challengedathletes.org or follow @cafoundation on Instagram and Twitter and @CAForg on Facebook.

