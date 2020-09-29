The Sully Band Rocks on With Their New COVID-19 Living Room Concert Series

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sully Band, recently named "Best Live Performer" at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards, has produced a new COVID-19 Living Room Concert Series featuring a wide variety of iconic songs available on their website at sullyband.com/ and on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=-jaSmU55qhI .

The Sully Band

Lead singer, composer, guitarist (and longtime San Diego television/radio personality,) Bob "Sully" Sullivan, created the Living Room Concert Series in an effort to keep his band members employed, many of whom have Grammy nominations and have performed and recorded with legendary artists like Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Tom Petty and many others.

These 10-minute mini-concerts, "from our living rooms to yours," are published on today's main social media platforms–Facebook, Instagram, YouTube–featuring a mix of covers and originals, always with their signature "R&B Groovement."

The three most popular videos are: Come Together , Africa and Crazy in Love.

Their very first single, "Best Damn Fool," garnered critical acclaim after its release at the KAABOO Del Mar Music Festival (Sept 2018), followed by their recent releases of "Green Dress," "Never Gonna Give Up" and a cover of the timeless soul classic "Try A Little Tenderness." Along the way, the band members have won and been nominated for Grammy and Tony awards, and have performed and recorded with music industry notables including Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon and other musical masters.

Band members include:

 Sully - lead singer + guitar

 James East - bass + music director

 Arnie Vilches - electric guitar

 Tres Hodgens - drums

 Mark Hattersley - keys

 Tripp Sprague - tenor sax

 Steve Dillard - trumpet

 Tomoka Nomura-Jarvis - alto sax

 April Leslie - baritone sax

 Nacho Sobers - percussion

For more information on The Sully Band, visit their website at https://sullyband.com/ . Fans can also visit Spotify Apple Music and Soundcloud and all Social Media platforms: @sullybandmusic to enjoy The Sully Band.

