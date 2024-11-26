"The Summer Hikaru Died" Anime is Coming Soon to Netflix

"The Summer Hikaru Died" is a hit horror manga series about an ordinary high school boy, Yoshiki, who experiences various mysterious incidents in his life with Hikaru, a mysterious being who imitates his best friend Hikaru Indou. The story of "whatever it is" and the boy's madness is a must-see anime film.

The animation will be directed by Ryohei Takeshita known as the director of "Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night" and CygamesPictures will be handling the animation production for the series.

In addition to the new teaser visual and trailer featuring the first footage of the anime, we will also reveal cast comments by Chiaki Kobayashi as Yoshiki Tsujinaka, and Shuichiro Umeda as Hikaru Indou.

Follow "The Summer Hikaru Died" for the latest news and announcements：

Official website: https://hikanatsu-anime.com/

Official X : https://x.com/hikaru_anime_en

Introduction

In a certain village

Since their childhood, they have grown up together.

Yoshiki and Hikaru, childhood friends.

the sun shining down on them

the chirping sound of a crypto tympana facialis

Ice cream on the way home

Laughing over trivial things

One day in summer, no different from any other day

...... You're not Hikaru after all, are you?

Half a year ago, Hikaru went missing in the mountains.

A week later, he came back on a whim.

The voice, the figure, the thing that looked like Hikaru

What was stirring inside...

"Hikaru is no longer with us. ...... if that's the case."

Starting the days with "something" in the form of a friend,

The "same as usual" everyday life.

But at the same time...

Strange incidents begin to plague the village.

Falling into the unknown "something"

The curtain rises on a coming-of-age horror story.

Teaser trailer

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAfcm5Cydvs

Comments from the cast and staff

▼Yoshiki Tsujinaka CV: Chiaki Kobayashi

I am pleased to take on the role of Yoshiki. My name is Chiaki Kobayashi.

From the time of the audition, I was swept up in a jumble of emotions: I shouldn't be with him, but I want him to be with me; I'm scared, but comfortable with him; and I'm not sure what to do.

I will do my best to pull out all Yoshiki's feelings and melancholy by mobilizing all my blood, flesh, and bones.

Since various values are intermingled in today's society, I hope that many people will watch this anime. Please look forward to its release.

▼Hikaru Indou CV: Shuichiro Umeda

I will be playing the role of Hikaru in the anime "The Summer Hikaru Died". My name is Shuichiro Umeda.

It was a new experience for me to play the role of Hikaru, and at the same time, it was like looking into the darkness.

I am uncertain about many things in my mind and body, but I am certain that I want to stay with Yoshiki, so I will play his role with a strong sense of that feeling. I went into the audition with that in mind.

I will do my best to play the role.

▼Director: Ryohei Takeshita

When I first read the original work, I remember reading the pages with excitement, wondering what kind of expression I should use to express the frames of the original story in the animation.

The entire staff has been working earnestly on the original work in order to skillfully animate not only the delicate emotions of Yoshiki and Hikaru, two young boys struggling to understand each other, but also the beautiful and innovative manga structure, so please look forward to the release.

■Work Information

Original story: Based on the comic "The Summer Hikaru Died" by Mokumokuren, originally serialized in the YOUNG ACE UP published by KADOKAWA

Director/Series Composition: Ryohei Takeshita

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Yuichi Takahashi

DORODORO Animator: Masanobu Hiraoka

Animation Production: CygamesPictures

Copyright: ©Mokumokuren/KADOKAWA/The Summer Hikaru Died Partners

Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the image materials.

Original work information

Title: "The Summer Hikaru Died"

Author: Mokumokuren

Previously published: Volumes 1-5 (Kadokawa Comics A)

Available on YenPress

https://yenpress.com/series/the-summer-hikaru-died

