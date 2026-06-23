The Summer I Turned Skin Confident: Isabella Briggs Partners with Face Reality®

Launching in honor of Acne Awareness Month in June, the partnership will follow Briggs in real time as she begins Face Reality's Clear Skin Method®, a personalized, expert-guided program designed to treat acne at its source. As a young actress navigating the demands of an increasingly public-facing career, Briggs offers a uniquely relatable perspective, highlighting how acne doesn't pause for life's biggest moments, but often shows up during them.

"I began experiencing cystic and hormonal acne when I was 15," said Briggs. "Working in an industry where you're constantly being seen, it can feel emotionally frustrating and defeating at times. Over time, though, I've learned to see it differently. It's become part of my story, and something I hope can help other people feel less alone in their own experiences. I'm learning that confidence isn't about perfection, it's about understanding your skin, taking care of it, and becoming more comfortable in yourself through the process."

Spending long days filming on set this spring and summer coupled with the realities of warmer weather and heat, travel and stress– all known triggers for acne - Briggs' story continues to unfold. Rather than waiting for a "perfect" end result, the partnership embraces the reality of the skin-clearing journey, sharing the early stages, the adjustments, and the progress over time.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting approximately 50 million Americans annually¹. Yet beyond the physical symptoms, its emotional impact is profound. Studies show individuals with acne face an increased risk of depression, with up to 85% reporting negative effects on confidence, daily life, and relationships².

Face Reality's Clear Skin Method offers a different approach – one rooted in consistency, customization and professional guidance. In a recent 16-week clinical study, 89% of participants experienced a reduction in acne severity by week eight*, and 80% reported feeling more confident in their skin**. By week 16, 96% of participants said they looked and felt better overall**

"Isabella represents a generation seeking real, lasting solutions – not momentary trends," said Face Reality Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Soine. "Rooted in transparency, the partnership is a powerful one and shines light on the fact that Acne is not a single moment in time, but a journey. Collaborating with Isabella and sharing her experience helps to normalize acne, and importantly, show what's possible with the right expertise and support system in place."

Face Reality Chief Revenue Officer Deanna Fleming added, "The timing of this partnership is incredibly meaningful. Acne Awareness Month is about more than awareness – it's about education, access and empowerment. Isabella's willingness to open up, especially during such a visible moment in her career, brings humanity to the conversation and reinforces our mission to help people achieve clear skin and renewed confidence through expert care."

Over the course of the summer, Briggs will work closely with Madalaina Conti – Esthetician and owner of Madalaina Conti Synergistic Skincare in NY, to follow a tailored treatment plan combining professional treatments, clinically effective home-care products and acne-safe lifestyle guidance. Her experience will unfold across editorial and content storytelling – offering an unfiltered look at what it really takes to achieve clear skin.

As Face Reality continues to lead the industry conversation, this partnership underscores a broader cultural shift: away from reactive, one-size-fits-all solutions and toward informed, expert-driven care that delivers real results over time.

Let's Face Acne Together. Consumers can take a one-minute skin quiz on the Face Reality website to discover the ideal products for their skin type and connect with a Certified Acne Expert for personalized support, either in person or virtually. Skincare professionals interested in joining the growing Face Reality community can learn more at facerealityskincare.com

About Face Reality

Face Reality® is an award-winning, clinically proven acne brand committed to helping people get clear skin for good. Through partnership with certified skincare professionals, the Clear Skin Method™ delivers life-changing results in just 8 weeks* while celebrating every step of each individual's skin journey.

Sources:

American Academy of Dermatology Association Vallerand IA et al. British Journal of Dermatology (2018); Patient survey reported in PEOPLE

*Based on a multi-center, 16-week clinical study of 60 participants using a protocol of Face Reality professional treatments, OTC acne and cosmetic products. Data on file.

**Based on a multi-center, 16-week clinical study of 60 participants using a protocol of Face Reality professional treatments, OTC acne and cosmetic products. Evaluated via subjective assessments. Data on file.

Media Contact: Elliott Case, [email protected]

SOURCE Face Reality