Face Reality® Opens First Flagship Clinic and Retail Destination in San Ramon, California

Located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 1202, the new clinic will officially celebrate its Grand Opening Weekend on April 17-18th, welcoming both longtime clients and new visitors to experience Face Reality's Clear Skin Method, a clinically proven acne-clearing protocol, in a modern treatment setting.

Previously operated within an intimate treatment space connected to the company's headquarters, the Face Reality Acne Clinic has been reimagined as a flagship destination designed to support both clients and skincare professionals. The clinic will serve as a hub for immersion programs and hands-on education for Face Reality's growing community of Certified Acne Experts, with insights from client treatments helping inform evolving protocols and practitioner resources across the brand's professional network. The space also provides a testing ground for new services, protocols and client experience strategies that can be shared with Face Reality's professional partners nationwide.

"The clinic is an integral part of our brand DNA, and this expansion marks an important milestone as we secure our position as an acne authority," said Jeremy Soine, Chief Executive Officer at Face Reality. "By creating a space where treatment, education and innovation come together, we're able to deepen our expertise, continue advancing our methodology and set a new standard for professional acne care."

" Our professional community is at the heart of our brand – our new clinic provides a direct connection to real client outcomes so we can continuously refine our protocols, and translate those insights into education and tools that support our Acne Experts and professional community." adds Deanna Fleming, Chief Revenue Officer at Face Reality.

The Face Reality Acne Clinic will offer personalized acne consultations and treatments performed by certified skincare professionals – known as Acne Experts – trained in the brand's clinically proven methodology. A retail space will also feature the full Face Reality acne product system designed to support clear skin results at home.

Appointments at the new clinic are now available.

@facerealityacneclinic

www.facerealityacneclinic.com

Face Reality Acne Clinic

Address: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., Suite 1202, San Ramon, CA 94583

Phone: (510) 351-1842

Hours: Sunday: Closed Monday: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM Tuesday: 9:30AM – 6:00 PM Wednesday: 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM Thursday: 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM Friday: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM



About Face Reality

Face Reality is an award-winning, professional acne brand trusted by thousands of providers. Its clinically tested products, customizable protocols, and provider product training deliver life-changing results across all skin types, empowering professionals to confidently clear even the most stubborn acne.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Face Reality