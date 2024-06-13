The Summer of Sublime Comes To Truckee

Tickets Available for Inaugural Truckee Music Fest; Kip Moore, Charles Kelley, G-Love Among Featured Acts

TRUCKEE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The promoters of the first-ever Truckee Music Fest announced that individual tickets, festival passes, and VIP packages are on sale for the two-day event scheduled for August 9th and 10th at Riverview Sports Park.

First-ever Truckee Music Fest Tabbed as "Summer of Sublime" stop. Kip Moore, G-Love, Charles Kelley also on bill. Post this The Inaugural Truckee Music Fest is set for August in a unique venue framed by the Sierra Nevada Moutains alongside the beautiful Truckee River.

"This is the most ambitious music event in the history of our town," says Stacey Larson co-founder of local event promoter Soaring Seven. "We're all blown away that Sublime, an iconic summer band and the hottest act in the country right now, chose to join us. Since the band re-formed at Coachella, it seems like I can't pick up a newspaper or open my browser without seeing someone raving about their shows. We're thrilled that our attendees will be a part of that experience."

The festival, expected to become an annual attraction, is new, but its lineup of talent is tried and true. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore is headlining opening night on a bill that also includes a solo turn for Lady A stalwart Charles Kelley, and Nashville-based group A Thousand Horses whose hits include "Highway Sound" and the platinum single "Smoke". In addition to Sublime, now fronted by the late Bradley Nowell's son Jakob, the Saturday show features the legendary genre-bending Philadelphia act G-Love and Special Sauce, and Makua Rothman, the Hawaiian-born surfer-turned-musician.

"The support our event has gotten from the people of Truckee is unprecedented," according to Ms. Larson. "We plan to repay them with a top-shelf experience at a good value. This isn't just a highlight on the Truckee calendar, it's one of the highlights of the national summer music schedule."

The event venue, complete with state-of-the-art staging and support, will spring from the park creating a unique ambience and framing the entire weekend with the picturesque Sierra Nevadas. Promoters expect upwards of 5,000 people each night and noted that tickets are beginning to move quickly.

Ms. Larson recalled her inspiration for the event by noting, "Years ago, I attended a festival in Virginia Beach and saw Kip Moore. That evening, I began to dream of what we could create in Truckee. To make it happen with Kip is somewhat surreal."

Those interested in learning more about the event or purchasing event tickets, experiences, passes, or lodging packages, should visit truckeemusicfest.ticketspice.com.

SOURCE Truckee Music Fest