The Summer Savings Pass will be available for purchase at each of the participating parks beginning on May 12, 2018 and will be valid for admission to each of the attractions until September 30, 2018. Museum of Discovery and Science, Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, and Zoo Miami will also have the passes for sale online at their respective websites: www.LionCountrySafari.com, www.miamiseaquarium.com, www.mods.org and www.zoomiami.org.

At $58 plus tax, per adult and $48 plus tax, per child (ages 3-12), this pass grants unlimited admission through September 30, 2018 at Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami. Annual Pass holders of these attractions will be eligible to purchase this pass for only $33 plus tax, per adult, and $23 plus tax, per child. For more information on the Summer Savings Pass visit www.summersavingspass.com

Miami Seaquarium

Discover amazing marine mammal shows with dolphins, sea lions and Lolita the orca whale that will delight children of all ages. Meet Caribbean flamingos and explore in touch pools along the park's new Entrance Plaza. Make a feathered friend at Penguin Isle. See world-class sea life exhibits with manatees, sea turtles, rays and more. Learn about wildlife rescue and marine animal care at the Conservation Outpost. Plus, there is no greater thrill than getting in the water with the friendly, intelligent and graceful dolphins at Dolphin Harbor. Connect up close and personal…and become friends for life!

Miami Seaquarium is minutes from downtown Miami, on the Rickenbacker Causeway, on the way to Key Biscayne. The park is opened daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information www.miamiseaquarium.com/summersavingspass

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-summer-savings-pass-is-coming-back-300643868.html

SOURCE Miami Seaquarium

Related Links

http://www.miamiseaquarium.com

