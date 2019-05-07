The 'Summer Savings Pass' Is Coming Back!

MIAMI, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami will be offering a 'Summer Savings Pass' for the ninth year in a row. The Summer Savings Pass will give pass holders unlimited admission to all four attractions throughout the summer! 4 attractions…4 months of fun…1 low price.

The Summer Savings Pass will be available for purchase at each of the participating parks beginning on May 11, 2019 and will be valid for admission to each of the attractions until September 30, 2019. Museum of Discovery and Science, Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, and Zoo Miami will also have the passes for sale online at their respective websites: www.LionCountrySafari.com, www.miamiseaquarium.com, www.mods.org and www.zoomiami.org.

At $60 plus tax, per adult and $50 plus tax, per child (ages 3-12), this pass grants unlimited admission through September 30, 2019 at Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami. Annual Pass holders of these attractions will be eligible to purchase this pass for only $35 plus tax, per adult, and $25 plus tax, per child. For more information on the Summer Savings Pass visit www.summersavingspass.com

Miami Seaquarium

For a limited time, discover pre-historic sea monsters in the new 'Savage Ancient Seas' exhibit at Miami Seaquarium. Plus, enjoy amazing marine mammal shows with Lolita the orca whale, dolphins and sea lions that delight children of all ages. Make a feathered friend at Penguin Isle. See manatees, sea turtles, sharks, rays and more. Learn about wildlife rescue and marine animal care. Connect up close and personal…and become friends for life!

Miami Seaquarium is minutes from downtown Miami, on the Rickenbacker Causeway, on the way to Key Biscayne. The park is opened daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information or to book a dolphin interaction experience, call (305) 365-2501 or visit www.miamiseaquarium.com.

SOURCE Miami Seaquarium

Related Links

http://www.miamiseaquarium.com

