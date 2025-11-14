The Summit on U.S. Resilience -- Hosted by the General Catalyst Institute

"U.S. Resilience Isn't Built in Silos—It's Built Together"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

The Summit on U.S. Resilience – the General Catalyst Institute's (GCI) inaugural policy summit hosted by GCI Founding President Teresa Carlson and General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja – will bring together policymakers, CEOs, investors, and founders from some of the world's most transformative companies. The Summit will highlight five interconnected building blocks of U.S. resilience: healthcare, defense, financial services, applied AI, and manufacturing. These are the foundations that will keep America competitive — both economically and geopolitically for the coming era.

Speaker highlights include: CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Rep. Rob Wittman, and the White House's Patrick Witt, Executive Director of President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets. Please see the entire list below.

GCI launched in September 2024 to partner with government leaders around the globe to promote resilience by backing transformative technologies and shaping public policy that advances our societal impact. GCI is part of General Catalyst, a global investment and transformation company, partnering with leading entrepreneurs to build toward global resiliency and applied AI.

When:

Monday, November 17, 2025

Press Arrival & Check-In:

4:15 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Program:

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

The Salamander Hotel, 1330 Maryland Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20024

RSVP here

Who:

Featured speakers to include:

Teresa Carlson, President, General Catalyst Institute

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-06)

Eric Glyman, Co-Founder and CEO, Ramp

Kaledora Kiernan-Linn, Co-Founder and CEO, Ostium

Paul Kwan, Managing Director, General Catalyst

Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO, Saronic

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

James Proud, Founder and CEO, Substrate

Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst

Patrick Witt, Executive Director, President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House

Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice-Chairman, House Armed Services Committee (VA-01)

About The Summit on U.S. Resilience:

We're living through a period of historic change that demands intentional transformation. GCI believes that connecting builders, policymakers, and capital can build the resilience America needs—not tomorrow, but today.

The Summit on U.S. Resilience is designed to confront the defining question of our era: how to strengthen America's ability to adapt and lead. GCI is bringing inspirational founders of innovative companies to Washington to meet the relevant policymakers and build a strategy for a more resilient future.

U.S. resilience requires the transformation flywheel: Founders create breakthrough technologies. Policymakers set rules that enable or inhibit adoption. Capital provides patient, long-term investment. When all three work together, transformation accelerates and resilience gets built. GCI—and The Summit on U.S. Resilience—is the bridge that connects these forces and marks the beginning of a broader movement to shape America's future with intention, innovation, and shared purpose.

SOURCE General Catalyst Institute