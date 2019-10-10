The Sun Rises in the West

Sunfinity is already in the process of completing multiple projects in both Arizona and Colorado, including a major commercial installation (1,044 panels comprising a 365.4kw DCp system) in Queen Creek, AZ. The company is actively hiring in multiple positions for the new markets, including sales and operations positions.

"Electric rates in Arizona were up, on average, four percent in 2018 vs. 2017," said Billingsley. "Colorado rates were actually down by three percent for the same time frame, but that simply illustrates the volatility of electricity pricing, and there's no doubt the trend over time is going to be up. With solar, you have budget certainty about how much you are paying for your power, on top of cost-savings and the positive environmental benefits. Solar is a win-win-win for homeowners in Arizona and Colorado.

"Renewable energy isn't the wave of the future – its time is now," said Billingsley. "The market is only going to grow, and Sunfinity wants to be the solar provider and solar employer of choice nationally. We are able to deliver a superior solar product for any need, whether it's a single-family home, a business, non-profit or similar operation, or even a major utility scale project of 100 MW or more."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Sunfinity's new markets currently rank third (Arizona) and twelfth (Colorado) in terms of solar adoption. Additionally, Sunfinity markets are predicted to lead growth nationally over the next five years (California ranks first, Texas third, Arizona eighth, and Colorado ninth nationally in anticipated growth.) "More than 30,000 MW of solar is expected to be installed during the next few years in just five states, making them a tremendous growth opportunity," said Billingsley.

ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY

Sunfinity Renewable Energy is headquartered in Dallas with full-service operations throughout California and Texas and active expansion into the Southwest, South Central and Northeast regions of the U.S. Sunfinity Renewable Energy offer complete residential, C&I (commercial and industrial) and utility-scale solar systems.

