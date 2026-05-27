The Sun Rose Residences sets a new standard in West Hollywood's evolving luxury residential landscape

A design-forward residential community in one of Los Angeles' most dynamic neighborhoods is participating in a new initiative aimed at elevating service delivery in luxury high-rise buildings.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Rose Residences is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Situated along Sunset Boulevard, The Sun Rose Residences reflects the changing character of West Hollywood, where design, walkability, and proximity to cultural and entertainment destinations shape the residential experience. Residents are minutes from the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, and some of Los Angeles' most recognized dining and retail destinations.

"At The Sun Rose Residences, the expectation is that living here feels effortless and well considered at every touchpoint," said Rafael Figueroa, general manager. "This program allows us to bring more intention to how service is delivered, supported by clear standards and a more consistent approach."

"In California, service is an integral part of how people experience a community," said Amy Matthieson, president, FirstService Residential California. "At The Sun Rose Residences, there is already a strong emphasis on lifestyle and design, and this initiative provides a framework to ensure the service experience is just as cohesive and elevated."

Rather than focusing solely on amenities, the program introduces hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living, bringing a new perspective to residential operations, grounded in consistency and attention to detail.

The Sun Rose Residences was co-developed by AECOM Capital and Combined Properties and reflects a modern California lifestyle, with indoor-outdoor living, curated amenity spaces, and a focus on wellness and connectivity.

As West Hollywood continues to evolve as a residential market, the addition of a hospitality-driven service model reflects an increasing focus on experience-led living.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential