The Sun Sentinel Names Arise a Winner of the South Florida 2018 Top Workplaces Award

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Sun Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Arise is awarded a 2018 Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel for the third year in a row "It is truly an honor to be awarded this distinction for the third year in a row," said Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer of Arise. "It speaks volumes about our workplace culture and atmosphere. In addition, it shows how committed our employees are to our goal of changing the way the world works."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"It is truly an honor to be awarded this distinction for the third year in a row," said Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer of Arise. "It speaks volumes about our workplace culture and atmosphere. In addition, it shows how committed our employees are to our goal of changing the way the world works."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Learn more about a career with Arise by visiting http://www.arise.com/careers.

About Arise Virtual Solutions Inc

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management technology and business process outsourcing. Our powerful cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service professionals running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. Built to scale, the Arise platform makes the way for a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com or contact Doug Vinson.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

Contact Info:

Doug Vinson, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

194136@email4pr.com | Toll free: 855-274-7301

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sun-sentinel-names-arise-a-winner-of-the-south-florida-2018-top-workplaces-award-300640453.html

SOURCE Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arise.com

