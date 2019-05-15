The Sun Shines on Shelter Creek Condominiums with Help from Centrica Business Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmentally-conscious residents at Shelter Creek Condominiums, a 1,296-unit multi-family development in San Bruno, Calif., now have a way to offset more than 70 percent of the community's annual electricity usage thanks to a new solar system from Centrica Business Solutions.

Centrica Business Solutions, part of Centrica plc, announced the design and installation of the 2.5-megawatt high efficiency solar project in 2017 and now have officially broken ground at the development. As one of the largest solar installations at a multi-family development in the state, this project brings eight phases of construction of the rooftop solar system. Once complete, the installation is expected to generate 3,632,773 kilowatt-hours annually – equivalent to removing 545 cars from the road or recycling 896 tons of waste, instead of sending it to a landfill.

Shelter Creek Condominiums is one of the largest multi-family developments in San Mateo County and is leading the way as a sustainable community. "Our residents are informed and knowledgeable about sustainable living, and we are excited to work with Centrica Business Solutions to lower our community's carbon footprint," said Ronnie Rosen, General Manager of Shelter Creek. "The solar installation complements our California Energy Commission-granted electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting components in the common areas, renewable energy recycling, composting, and sustainability through the 'no neonicotinoid pesticide' policy for our on-site honey bee super hives."

"We are excited to partner with Shelter Creek on this project," said Brian Brogan, Senior Director of Business Solutions at Centrica Business Solutions. "By providing clean renewable energy to residents, we are creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment that is an important focus of the residents here, while also aligning with our corporate commitment to provide products and services that lead to a lower carbon future."

About Centrica plc

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers and help them run their worlds in more sustainable ways.

Under the Centrica Business Solutions brand, we deliver intelligent integrated energy solutions, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to help businesses and other large energy users improve performance and cost management, drive decarbonization, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gais in Ireland.

To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

About Shelter Creek Condominiums

Shelter Creek Condominiums is one of the premier living communities of the San Francisco Peninsula. The 1,296 condominium style homes with 4,000 residents are built around 45 acres of open reserve areas. For more information please visit http://www.sheltercreekcoa.com.

