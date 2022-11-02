The Sunday Review Releases an Interview with Owner of Reliance Tactical

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Tactical was founded to train people in the responsible, defensive use of firearms. In a recent report by the Crime Prevention Research Center, it was shown that armed citizens stopped at least 34% of active shooter attacks. Amidst rising crime and anxiety over safety, Reliance owner, Kevin O'Shaughnessy, offers concealed carry classes, beginner pistol, advanced pistol, defensive rifle, simulator shooting, and private sessions that cover anything the student wants to learn.

Anyone who is willing to learn, and disciplined to practice can learn safe gun handling, the enjoyment of shooting, defensive use of firearms, as well as the responsibilities and constitutional implications of firearm ownership, Kevin believes.

There were all of two students in his first Delaware concealed carry class. One of those students, Glenn, wrote, "I took the concealed carry class, and learned more in this class than in a previous class taught by older pros. The class was interspersed with shooting skills and shooting for fun, with practicing loading, unloading, fixing jams and misfires. Excellent class taught by a competent instructor."

Since that first class, Kevin has trained more than 400 people in dozens of classes. Included in his teaching repertoire is an exceptional knowledge of laws applying to gun ownership and shooting. Kevin is NRA-certified, and a State of Delaware- and State of Maryland-approved concealed carry instructor. He strives to give students the very best knowledge and instruction in firearm use in a fun, safe environment.

While he can (literally) hit a fly on a target, he recognizes that there is much more to being a firearms instructor. Kevin is a diligent student, always trying to improve his knowledge and skills. He is highly proficient with defensive shooting techniques as he has studied under law enforcement veterans, as well as nationally renowned organizations: Warrior Poet Society, Tactical Response, and Defensive Training International. Readers who would like to learn more about Kevin's training and the journey that led him to establish Reliance Tactical can read his interview on The Sunday Review .

Simulator drills are the newest training offered, making Reliance Tactical unique in the local training cadre. It is an economical way to practice since it requires no ammunition, but gives the student the realistic feel of a gun. The student can safely practice moving and shooting without putting anyone in harm's way. There are a variety of scenarios where the student has to develop judgment as to when to shoot a bad guy or when to hold back. Students who are anxious about live fire, or who want to practice in a variety of settings benefit from the simulator.

One student, Caroline said, "I had never been around guns before my class with Kevin. I was a bit nervous, but once he started, I felt at ease. Safety was a priority right from the beginning. Kevin was extremely knowledgeable and had an answer to every question. If you're curious about guns and want to gain some experience, Kevin is your guy. It was a lot of fun too!"

