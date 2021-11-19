The SUNFLOW Chair Wins USA TODAY's 2021 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Award Contest's Best Splurge-Worthy Gift for the 2nd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNFLOW , the premium lifestyle brand, which offers products that transform the beach experience, today announced its SUNFLOW Chair has won the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Award Contest for Best Splurge-Worthy Gift , for the second consecutive year.

Launched in May 2020, SUNFLOW's thoughtfully designed products turn every beach outing into a luxurious, indulgent retreat. The SUNFLOW chair, with its innovative attachments and accessories, makes the trek to the beach easier than ever before and promises an effortless day of sand and sun.

The SUNFLOW Chair

For the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest, 10Best enlists a panel of experts, including a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources from other Gannett properties, to select 20 gifts perfect for that special splurge

"We are thrilled SUNFLOW has been recognized with this honor for the second year in a row," said Leslie Hsu, Founder of SUNFLOW. "The SUNFLOW chair is the perfect gift for any beach lover – and it's available in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can find the perfect one for everyone on your holiday list. Beyond the beach, SUNFLOW can take you to the pool, park, roof deck, sporting event – the options are as endless as your outdoor destinations."

The SUNFLOW Chair ($198) is compact, comfortable, and easy-to-carry. It is made with water-resistant fabric and rust resistant aluminum and offers four positions to soak up the sun. For a full beach solution, The Beach Bundle ($296), includes a UPF50+ Sun Shade, adjustable Drink Holder, water resistant Dry Bag, and a complimentary beach towel.

For more info, please visit https://getsunflow.com/

ABOUT SUNFLOW

SUNFLOW is a premium beach brand founded by life and business partners Leslie Hsu and Greg Besner, with the goal of filling every day at the water's edge with smiles. Hsu was inspired to design the SUNFLOW Chair and the inaugural suite of accessories after a particularly frustrating day at the beach. SUNFLOW launched on Memorial Day 2020 with five products and now offers a variety of accessories and attachments to improve every outdoor experience. https://getsunflow.com/

