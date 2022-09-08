The Sunshine Flyer and World of DVC Announce Partnership

Streamlining booking to deliver value and exceptional service for customers

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer and the DVC Rental Store, a World of DVC company, announces a new partnership. Starting today, when guests confirm their reservation requests with DVC Rental Store, they can seamlessly book convenient and cost-effective transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts and enjoy a themed motorcoach bus experience the moment they step off the plane.

The DVC Rental Store is the largest and fastest-growing service for Disney Vacation Club Rentals in the United States.

The DVC Rental Store

"We're pleased to offer our guests the opportunity to book their Walt Disney World® Resort transportation with the Sunshine Flyer when reserving their accommodations with us," says Nick Cotton, CEO of World of DVC. "This partnership gives us another way to provide exceptional service for our guests that are coming to experience the magic."

The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"This partnership is an extension of our commitment to delivering value and exceptional service for our customers and finding innovative ways to do so," says Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "Booking the Sunshine Flyer when confirming reservation requests with DVC Rental Store streamlines the process for busy travelers, allowing them to focus on what matters most – their magical experience and making happy memories."

The Sunshine Flyer takes pride around the amenities and staff on board every motorcoach. Equipped with ADA accessible features and well-trained staff, everyone can experience comfortable and impeccable service from Orlando International Airport to their Disney destination.

Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer can be booked by visiting, https://dvcrentalstore.com/guests/sunshine-flyer/.

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

About DVC Rental Store

The DVC Rental Store is the largest DVC rental broker in the United States and has helped thousands of Guests and DVC Members with renting DVC points. By utilizing DVC Rental Store, Guests are able to stay in the Magic at a substantial savings when compared to direct through Disney pricing. As a trailblazer in the industry, DVC Rental Store offers Guests ultimate flexibility with their Stress-Free Cancellation Policy, low upfront payments, and an unbeatable value. For more information, visit: https://dvcrentalstore.com/.

Media Contact

Ashley La Fleur

(618) 660-6963

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sunshine Flyer