The Sunshine Flyer Celebrates Its First Year of Service with a Spring Travel Promotion

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer has announced a limited-time, Spring travel promotion with $12 tickets for its themed motorcoach experience that takes guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. When guests travel through May 31st, they can enjoy $12 tickets across all age ranges in honor of Sunshine Flyer's first 12 months in service.

The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"We are grateful to our guests who trusted us as their transportation partner during our first year in service," said Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer Tony Glibkowski. "To celebrate Spring vacations, we are offering $12 tickets when you travel through May 31st!"

Convenient and cost-effective, the Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Walt Disney World® vacation from the moment they step off the plane. Now, a family of four will save 24% by riding on the Sunshine Flyer this Spring which is well-equipped for kids, including:

Three-point harness seat belts at each seat

Conductor hats for kids

Stickers

Coloring/activity books

On-board video entertainment

As part of its partnership, all Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

