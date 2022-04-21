The Sunshine Flyer Celebrates its Launch With Six-Figure Make-A-Wish Donation, Announces Plans to Provide Free Transportation for All Wish Kids and Their Families

After Just 50 Days Of Service, The Themed Motorcoach Experience Will Donate $279,220 As Part of Ongoing Partnership With Make-A-Wish Local Chapter

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed motorcoach experience The Sunshine Flyer has announced a donation of $279,220 to Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. The donation is the result of the Sunshine Flyer, which was launched in December 2021, honoring its commitment to contribute 50 percent of all revenue during its first 50 days of service. The Sunshine Flyer – a partnership of Transportation Management Services (TMS), Academy Bus and Empire Coach Line – offers direct transportation from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resorts.

"When we conceptualized the Sunshine Flyer, we knew our organization would be based on positivity and joy, and we wanted to extend that experience beyond our current passengers. Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida was a perfect partner," said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. "Due to the overwhelming response we've received so far from our riders, we've been able to nearly triple our anticipated donation, and we're excited to watch our partnership with Make-A-Wish continue to grow."

This is the first initiative in what is shaping up to be a promising long-term partnership, according to Sherman. The Sunshine Flyer's donation will grant at least 28 wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization is also proud to announce that all Make-A-Wish children and families will receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

"From the leadership team to the on-the-ground staff and drivers to the individuals and families who ride the service, the dedication, compassion and partnership we have experienced with the Sunshine Flyer is incredible," said Anne Cuba, president of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. "This thoughtful partnership will help us allow countless children to experience their wishes and see the impossible made possible."

The Sunshine Flyer will commemorate its partnership with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida with a celebration on May 16 at Topgolf (9295 Universal Blvd, Orlando). The event will feature commentary from Wish families, Make a Wish Central and Northern Florida and the Sunshine Flyer leadership on the impact of the partnership, as well as tours of the Sunshine Flyer's motorcoach experience and a check presentation.

