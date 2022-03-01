The Sunshine Flyer Expands Service to Include Transport to Shades of Green Resort

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently launched Sunshine Flyer , a partnership between Transportation Management Services (TMS), Academy Bus and Empire Coach Line, just announced the addition of the Shades of Green Resort to their list of transport destinations.

The themed motorcoach bus experience takes guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Convenient and cost-effective, the Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

An Armed Forces Recreation Center (AFRC) resort, Shades of Green joins the Sunshine Flyer's list of destinations as a part of the transportation system's ongoing commitment to support and celebrate military families.

"As we just recently launched The Sunshine Flyer, we are so excited to already begin expanding our service to provide transport to other Disney affiliated resorts," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of The Sunshine Flyer. "We are honored to be able to serve members of the armed forces, offering them a stress-free transport that is fun for the whole family."

Transport to Shades of Green will begin on February 1 and tickets for the service will include an already incorporated 10% military discount at the time of sale and will cost $15.30 per adult, and $11.25 per child. Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. For more information about The Sunshine Flyer and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com .

About The Sunshine Flyer

