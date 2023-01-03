The Sunshine Flyer Obtains Resort Transportation Operator Permit

As an official permit holder, the Sunshine Flyer will now be located inside Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer, the leading source of transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® resorts, announced today it has obtained an official Resort Transportation Operator Permit from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The Sunshine Flyer opened operations in February of 2022 and has been working toward the official permit status since its inception. With this permit, it will be able move operations inside of Terminal B, Level 1, Ground Transportation – making it even easier for guests to locate the train-themed transportation service.

"We know how important it is to our guests to be able to more easily locate us within the airport," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "Since before our first day of service, we have been working toward obtaining this permit so that we can better serve our guests and ensure their vacation starts the moment they step off the plane. This is a big step in making that happen."

"We are very excited for our guests to enjoy our new location," said Glibkowski. "They can look forward to the same great service, but now in a much-easier-to-find location."

The Sunshine Flyer is well-equipped for kids, including:

Three-point harness seat belts at each seat

Conductor hats for kids

Stickers for kids

Coloring/activity books for kids

On-board video entertainment

When guests book a future trip, they can experience the following ticket prices at checkout:

$11 per child

per child $19.50 per adult

All Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

For more information about the Sunshine Flyer, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

