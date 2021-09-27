The Superstar Fam Fire Revolutionizes Talents With Release of TSF NFTs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, 2021, the Superstar Fam will release its first digital music and art collectibles, the TSF NFTs.

These NFTs serve as invitations that allow guests to relax and enjoy live performances. Nonetheless, these TSF NFT collectives have a twist to share the version of royalty talents.

NFT symbolizes unique, cryptographically secured works or non-fungible tokens. It may be a blockchain of music, artwork, video, and other digital files.

The Superstar Fam: Door to the Promised Land

TSF is a collection of 10,102 artists, musicians, comedians, entertainers, and magicians worldwide. This collection exists as ERC-721 coins on the Ethereum blockchain and is hosted on IPFS.

Furthermore, TSF characters are distinct and well-designed Avatars. It has more than 300 characteristics, including hair, mouth, eyes, clothing, instruments, and a random method for creating art.

In line with that, every TSF NFT holder has admission to the La Land Show and the same VIP level perks. The TSF NFTs will open the doors for collectors to attend virtual events and real performances in La La Land.

TSF NFT owners can also get someone to attend an event with a unique Plus One Pass event. This pass can be claimed by holders free of charge for every new event launch.

TSF NFTs' Promise

Aside from giving high-end performances, The Superstar Fam promises benefits to their NFT holders. In line with this, they introduced the PlusOne Pass NFT and Signature NFT.

Every TSF NFT Holder gets to claim PlusOne Pass NFTs for events hosted at the La La Land. This pass can be sold on the secondary market to folks who are looking to attend that event or one could simply get friends or family to share the event experience together. This way you spread the love for a rising superstar and even make money with your "PlusOne Pass" as promoters of the event.

Meanwhile, every La La Land event is an excellent opportunity for attendees to win limited-edition NFTs signed by the artist themselves!

This advantage allows holders to believe that they have a valuable badge from an uncommon performance. Furthermore, it encourages the supporters that they are supporting a future Drake or Dua Lipa since their earliest years.

According to TSF, they are a by-fans, for-fans community where music and entertainment enthusiasts can take active participation in supporting talented and rising artists early on in their careers. Their revenues are used to purchase the floor, advertise, and create the artist's grants which will be used in organizing events in the Metaverse and to support these rising artists reach global audiences.

You can learn more at: TheSuperStarfam.com and twitter.com/TheSuperstarFam

