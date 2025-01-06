THE 'SUPERWOMEN' REVOLUTION: HAVAS UNLOCKS FEMTECH'S PROMISE FOR HEALTH EQUITY AND LONGEVITY

At the crossroads of innovation and equity, women's health is poised for a transformative leap forward.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Havas unveiled its latest trend intelligence report, "Superwomen" – a bold exploration of the future of female-centric healthcare and how innovation is redefining women's health and longevity – at CES 2025

For decades, women's health has lagged behind men's, hindered by systemic inequities in research, representation, and care. Women make 80% of healthcare decisions in the U.S., yet only 25% hold healthcare leadership positions in North America and in 2023, only 32.4% were clinical trial participants. Compounded with medical gaslighting, these inequalities have created a system that often overlooks the complexity of women's health needs—from menstruation to menopause—and fails to deliver equitable, effective solutions.

Havas' report delves into how brands and businesses can better address this historically underserved, underrepresented, and underfunded market. From femtech innovations to equity-driven healthcare solutions, "Superwomen" outlines the trends and technologies set to transform the sector, with the women's health technology market projected to grow to $500 billion by 2030.

"Women's health tech is experiencing an incredible surge of innovation and investment," said Chloe Depiesse, EVP, Head of Digital Strategy, Havas NOW. "In the past few years, we've seen a wave of venture capital funding, a new generation of female entrepreneurs and investors, and millennial celebrities using their platforms to spotlight women's health issues. Add to this a more empowered, informed female consumer, and we're on the brink of a true revolution in women's healthcare."

Building on the success of its inaugural Superhuman report, launched last year at CES 2024, "Superwomen" features research, insights, and commentary from experts such as: Dr. Maggie Czarnogorski, Head of Digital Innovation and Implementation Science, ViiV Healthcare; Jen Brady, US Head of Haircare, Kenvue; Brian S. Robinson, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Havas Health Network; Eva Goicochea, founder of Maude, and more.

The study explores four key aspects of the "Superwomen" era:

Super-Optimized Her : Exploring how new technologies and health innovations are transforming women's aging journeys and empowering them to live healthier and longer lives.

: Exploring how new technologies and health innovations are transforming women's aging journeys and empowering them to live healthier and longer lives. GLP-1 Ecosystem : With GLP-1 medications completely revolutionizing chronic disease management, this chapter delves into how these medications are helping women address conditions beyond just weight loss. Research has shown that GLP-1s are helping women manage everything from PCOS and menopause symptoms to fertility issues, and a bevy of other health challenges. It also explores adjacent innovations, such as fitness and nutrition programs tailored to GLP-1 users.

: With GLP-1 medications completely revolutionizing chronic disease management, this chapter delves into how these medications are helping women address conditions beyond just weight loss. Research has shown that GLP-1s are helping women manage everything from PCOS and menopause symptoms to fertility issues, and a bevy of other health challenges. It also explores adjacent innovations, such as fitness and nutrition programs tailored to GLP-1 users. The Chief Medical Officer : This chapter looks at women as the primary health decision-makers for their families, spotlighting the rise of advanced at-home diagnostic tools, telehealth platforms, and AI-driven health monitoring systems that allow women to care for their loved ones and themselves more effectively.

: This chapter looks at women as the primary health decision-makers for their families, spotlighting the rise of advanced at-home diagnostic tools, telehealth platforms, and AI-driven health monitoring systems that allow women to care for their loved ones and themselves more effectively. Welltainment℠— Her Queue: Focusing on inclusion and accessibility for women's healthcare, this chapter explores how brands, influencers, artists, and entertainment platforms are democratizing health information and resources.

"Superwomen" isn't just about breakthroughs in innovation—it's about creating equity and rewriting the narrative around women's health care," said Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer at Havas Health Network. "Technology and data are giving women greater agency over their health, enabling them to demand action and accountability from healthcare providers."

Through insights like those in "Superwomen", Havas Health is leading the charge to help brands align with the needs of today's female consumers. Access the full "Superwomen" report here and follow Havas Health on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest research insights.

