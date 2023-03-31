The Supplement Brand Fueling Natural Bodybuilders

VemoHerb Is Paving the Way for Natural Bodybuilders to Achieve Their Goals Without Resorting to Synthetic Supplement Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural bodybuilding is a growing trend. Rather than resorting to drugs and synthetic supplements, natural bodybuilders build muscle using strategies that include weight-lifting, healthy nutrition, and targeted natural supplements.

Bodybuilder.com defines the term by explaining that "'natural' implies that the athlete has not engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs or substances banned by the sanctioning organization of a competitive event." The site points out that, while avoiding banned drugs is important, you also need to respect your genetics, limitations, and long-term health, adding that "Your training, nutrition, supplementation and recovery program must reflect your goals. If you're going to call yourself a bodybuilder, then train like one and educate yourself."

Part of that education is using supplements that honor the natural state of things (and aren't on lists of banned substances) while still giving the body what it needs to thrive. VemoHerb is one company helping natural bodybuilders fuel their bodies in this healthier manner so that they can compete with confidence.

"Our products are harvested straight out of nature's garden," explains VemoHerb co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We only use wild herbs from the rich botanical regions in and around Bulgaria. We process everything in-house and ensure that each supplement is clean and measured out in low-but-effective doses that aren't stuffed with unnecessary additives."

Zlatev points to one of his brand's most popular supplements as a prime example of this process in action. Wild-harvested Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris is a strong but natural way to fuel the body. It is also regarded as both an appropriate and powerful substitute for anabolic steroids. It is included in bodybuilding programs within different recovery formulas for strength enhancement, lean muscle growth, and net body weight gain — and it all comes from natural sources. This makes it a perfect way for many natural bodybuilders to achieve their goals without crossing lines that will get them disqualified from competitions.

"You should always compare your supplements to the legal parameters of your competitive organization," Zlatev says, "However, in many cases, natural supplements like Tribulus Terrestris are a viable and effective way for natural bodybuilders to enhance their results and achieve their goals — all without resorting to unnecessary chemical drugs along the way."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

