The Supremes Keep Us Hangin' On By Honoring 50-Plus Years Of The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland

The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland, originally released in January 1967, further cemented the group's chart prowess and vocal harmonizing skills. Inspired by the production team who along with the group had come to define the "Motown Sound" – producers Brian Holland and Lamont Dozier and lyricist Edward Holland Jr. – spawned a pair of universally loved No. 1 singles, the forever-pleading "You Keep Me Hangin' On" and the heartbreakingly dramatic "Love Is Here and Now You're Gone." The LP also went to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart, their fourth album to do so up to that point, while peaking at no. 6 Pop.

Formed in Detroit as The Primettes in 1959, The Supremes were Motown's most successful act of the 1960s, scoring 12 No. 1 singles. They also continue to reign as America's most successful vocal group to date. Their influence not only carries on in contemporary R&B, soul and pop, they also helped pave the way for mainstream success by African-American artists across all genres.

The expanded The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland includes the original mono album on CD for the first time and the stereo version newly remastered, plus several rare and new mixes created exclusively for this expanded edition, featuring alternate versions and alternate mixes of the hits. Among them: the original film version of the No. 1 hit "The Happening," which was re-cut for the single version and is now a revised, correct mix and edit of the version that appeared in The Supremes box set; a version of "Love Is Here and Now You're Gone" with a vocal previously available only on a Japanese Greatest Hits release; a new mix of "You're Gone (But Always In My Heart)" that includes previously muted strings; and a rare live concert from the Copacabana in New York, in May 1967, one of the last performances of the group with Florence Ballard. This spirited show, two years on from the Supremes album Live at the Copa, is a masterful blend of Supremes hits and show tunes, the epitome of Motown founder Berry Gordy's vision for his Detroit-based company.

Also included in the package are two booklets; they are, in addition to the music, a collector's dream: one, with 32 pages, has a new essay, detailed track annotations, a Supremes timeline, a new interview with Lamont Dozier, and rare and never-before-seen photographs. The other, with 24 pages, recreates The Supremes' 1967 souvenir tour program.

Fifty-plus years on, The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland receives a well-deserved remastered expansion, produced by the team responsible for previous expanded editions, Andrew Skurow and George Solomon, and remastered by Universal Music's Kevin Reeves. These collections continue to keep us hangin' on to the most intuitive and most indelible blend of perfect harmonizing and majestic songwriting of the very best artists and creative teams Motown had to offer.

The Supremes THE SUPREMES SING HOLLAND-DOZIER-HOLLAND: EXPANDED EDITION [2 CD]

Disc 1

Original Mono (1-12) and Stereo (13-24) LPs 01./13. You Keep Me Hangin' On 02./14. You're Gone (But Always In My Heart) 03./15. Love Is Here And Now You're Gone 04./16. Mother You, Smother You 05./17. I Guess I'll Always Love You 06./18. I'll Turn To Stone 07./19. It's The Same Old Song 08./20. Going Down For The Third Time 09./21. Love Is In Our Hearts 10./22. Remove This Doubt 11./23. There's No Stopping Us Now 12./24. (Love Is Like A) Heat Wave



Bonus Tracks 25. The Happening (extended hit mix) 26. All I Know About You (extended mix) 27. Love Is Here And Now You're Gone (Version 3) 28. We Couldn't Get Along Without You (extended mix) 29. You Keep Me Hangin' On (extended "cool" alternate)

Disc 2

01. You Can't Hurry Love (extended alternate) 02. The Happening (film versions) 03. Love Is Here And Now You're Gone (version 1) 04. You're Gone (But Always In My Heart) (strings mix) 05. I Guess I'll Always Love You (extended mix) 06. Going Down For The Third Time (extended mix) 07. Remove This Doubt (extended mix)



Live At The Copa May 1967 08. Put On A Happy Face 09. Medley: Stop! In The Name Of Love/Come See About Me/My World Is Empty Without You/Baby Love 10. My Favorite Things 11. You Keep Me Hangin' On 12. The Lady Is A Tramp/Let's Get Away From It All 13. I Hear A Symphony 14. From This Moment On 15. Queen Of The House 16. Love Is Here And Now You're Gone 17. Somewhere 18. You Can't Hurry Love 19. Medley: Thoroughly Modern Millie/Second Hand Rose/Mame 20. Group Introductions 21. You're Nobody Til Somebody Loves You 22. The Happening

