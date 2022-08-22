The Surefire Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 179, Veteran Owned, a Leader in Home Health Care, Title Insurance, Real Estate Brokerages, Mortgage Brokerages

The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that The Surefire Group is No. 179 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and #4 in Philadelphia Overall, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The Surefire Group (SFG) is always looking for Joint Venture Opportunities to help real estate brokers make money in title insurance or mortgage brokering. Keystone State Abstract, a division of SFG prides itself on setting up successful RESPA-compliant title joint ventures; partnering with large real estate teams, lenders, and brokerages throughout the country, with our roots starting primarily in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.

Joseph McCabe is an Entrepreneur from Philadelphia. He is the CEO and Founder of The Surefire Group, which has interests in multiple real estate brokerages, Mortgage companies, insurance companies, and over 80 real assets. The Surefire Group Made the INC 5000 List for 2022 and is considered one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Joseph is also a managing partner in multiple home care agencies, and assisted living facilities, spanning the nation. Joseph has many LP investments in Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare sectors. He's a proud veteran of the US Army Military Police Corps a Philadelphia native, graduating from Father Judge High School and attending Pennsylvania State University, and graduating from Cabrini College. He is a founding member of the National Museum of the Army at Fort Belvoir, VA, a Founding Partner of R360, and the Co-Chair of R360's Rising Leaders Committee. Joe is the author of 'Maintain Your Gear' an entrepreneurial, self-help, guide. Joseph is an IFR-rated private pilot and leases an airplane to a flight school in Philadelphia. Joe enjoys traveling with his wife, collecting historic American art, flying, and powerlifting.

