The Surety Place Awarded National Surety Agency Of The Year

The Surety Place has been a partner of the SBA since 2010. As small business owners themselves, they understand the importance of creating and building relationships with partner programs to help with company growth. Working with the SBA has given The Surety Place the ability to help other small businesses obtain the contract bonds necessary to bid on larger government and private sector projects. The Surety Place is honored to be considered a leading national surety agency and finds it important to continue growing in their partnership with the SBA and the SBG Program moving forward. In such a competitive industry, The Surety Place takes pride in knowing their fast turn-around and competitive rates have proven to be successful for many small business owners. From Performance Bonds to Court Bonds, The Surety Place is known for saying, "yes," when others turn you away. The Surety Place works to build lasting relationships with each of their clients in hopes to be their surety bond agency for life.

"The Surety Place has managed our performance bonds through thick and thin since 2006. We're so lucky to work with such a fantastic group of knowledgeable people. Congratulations to Aksel Firat and his Team at The Surety Place for being the Agency of the Year." - Keith A. Kroll, Kroll Contractors, INC.

About The Surety Place: The Surety Place is a national surety account management group capable of facilitating all bonding needs whether large or small in any of the 50 states. With over 50 years of combined experience, they have been able to create intimate relationships and specialty programs with various A-rated sureties across the nation, helping businesses grow since 2002. In today's marketplace, surety access can be limited but with The Surety Place as your partner, you'll find the white-glove service you have been looking for.

