The Surface + Design Event China 2019 is Coming December 11-13, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

The Surface + Design Event China 2019 is organized by Informa Markets and China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC), in partnership with The International Surface Event (TISE), the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry event.

SURFACES China 2019 will present a free education program. The topics will cover: New Products & Innovations, Interior Design & Systems, Trends in Design & New Products, Best Case Studies in Applications & Installations, and Interior Environment & Eco-friendly Products. Visitors will also be able to hear from architects and interior designers regarding the latest trends, designs, case studies and innovations.

Geographically positioned in China, SURFACES China 2019 will help exhibitors to access to this expanding market and open new business opportunities in growth regions across Asia.

Click here for more details: en.surfaceschina.com

Or contact:

Conference

Ella Qin

+86 10 6562 3315

ella.qin@informa.com



Media/ Market

Nicole Yang

+86 10 6562 3327

nicole.yang@ubm.com



Grace Hao

+86 10 6562 3332

grace.hao@ubm.com

SOURCE SURFACES China

