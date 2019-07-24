The Surface + Design Event China 2019 is Coming December 11-13, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)
BEIJING, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface + Design Event China 2019 (SURFACES China), taking place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) on December 11-13, aims to create an annual networking and business platform for stone, tile, floor and wall covering industry. The comprehensive three-day exhibition and conference will showcase innovative products, technologies and services, and bring together distributors, wholesalers, retailers, designers, architects, builders, owners, developers and other industry professionals to keep up with trends, source the latest products and services, share expertise, and most importantly develop new business opportunities.
The Surface + Design Event China 2019 is organized by Informa Markets and China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC), in partnership with The International Surface Event (TISE), the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry event.
SURFACES China 2019 will present a free education program. The topics will cover: New Products & Innovations, Interior Design & Systems, Trends in Design & New Products, Best Case Studies in Applications & Installations, and Interior Environment & Eco-friendly Products. Visitors will also be able to hear from architects and interior designers regarding the latest trends, designs, case studies and innovations.
Geographically positioned in China, SURFACES China 2019 will help exhibitors to access to this expanding market and open new business opportunities in growth regions across Asia.
