The Surface + Design Event China 2020 Is Opening Soon

Organized by Informa Markets and China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC), SURFACES China is a dedicated and comprehensive flatform for floor and wall coverings industry stakeholders to network, source and do business. The event will showcase tiles, stone, flooring, resilient flooring, wall covering products, carpet, installation and maintenance technology and equipment, with a focus on promoting innovative materials, new technologies and new designs. 30+ seminar sessions, conference and onsite activities will be held during the event, topics covering industry trends, design trends, business matching programs and etc., the aim is to provide exhibitors and visitors a place to do business and take advantage of new opportunities in the changing market.

09:00-17:00 2019.12.9（Wednesday） 09:00-17:00 2019.12.10（Thursday） 09:00-14:00 2019.12.11（Friday）

SURFACES China 2020 attracts many well-known manufacturers and suppliers will showcase their latest innovations and services during the event, such as Monalisa, Zhisheng Stone, Hongyu, Huida, Jinzhao, Tofeno, Luli and many more, and the leading producers like Linyi and Yunfu will also participate the event with their pavilions. Exhibits include tiles, stone, flooring, carpets, resilient floorings, wall coverings, installation & maintenance equipment and technologies.

Comprehensive Education Program and KOLs

SURFACES China 2020 will focus on the industry chain, surface materials and design. In collaboration with AIA IR, Shanghai Stone Trade Association, China Association of Decoration Building Materials Plastic Building Branch (CAP), WGSN and CLZX, the event will produce a comprehensive conference and education program, industry professionals, architects and designers will discuss about new surface materials, technologies, design trends, customer insights, and the future industry trends.

Event Features and Creative Materials

Trends Hub: Innovative Materials Museum

Innovative Materials Museum, the onsite feature exhibition, will bring together the latest innovations of surface materials. You can feel, touch, experience and understand the features of innovative surface materials, and it is the place to be inspired and to enlarge materials knowledge, where also offers a variety of creative surface materials most importantly to keep up with the trends.

S + D Award

S + D Award, as a professional award in the surface materials industry, recognizes and awards the outstanding materials in the field of construction and interior design in 2020, including tiles, stone, flooring, resilient flooring and etc. The awards focus on 'Design, Innovation and Technology', with the aim to promote the latest innovations, new technologies and new designs, and to encourage those who actively promoting the development of the industry.

