The Surgical Robots Market is to grow by USD 7,892.61 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by high adoption due to convenience - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical robot market is to grow by USD 7,892.61 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The surgical robot market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Accuray Inc., Asensus Surgical US Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microbot Medical Inc., Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd., Neocis Inc., Novus International Inc., OMNI Orthopaedics Inc., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Titan Medical Inc., United Orthopedic Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Virtual Incision are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Robots Market

Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surgical robots market report covers the following areas:

The surgical robot market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high adoption due to convenience will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Cost and affordability associated with surgical robots will hamper the market growth.

Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027- Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The high adoption due to convenience is a key factor driving market growth. The surgeon is provided with greater control and dexterity, allowing for more precise movements during surgery which is one of the key features of surgical robots. Furthermore, better surgical outcomes, reduced complications, and greater patient safety are some of the key benefits of surgical robots in the medical industry. Hence such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The high demand from developing countries is one of the major trends in the market. As healthcare systems in developing countries strive to improve patient outcomes and improve the quality of healthcare services, there is a growing demand for surgical robots in developing countries. They help solve problems by providing a platform for training and skills development which includes simulation skills that allow surgeons to practice complex surgeries and improve proficiency. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Cost and affordability associated with surgical robots are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. This is due to the high initial investment and ongoing costs of training, maintenance, and instrument sterilization. In addition, regular maintenance, and upkeep such as regular inspections, software updates, and device calibration to ensure optimal performance and longevity are other factors limiting the growth. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

General And Laparoscopy Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Neurosurgery



Urology And Others

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Service Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the general and laparoscopy surgery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth of the segment is the advancement in technology. Surgical robots are growing in demand and popularity across the medical field due to their many benefits, including pain relief, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster return to normal activity. In addition, robots can also be integrated with additional technologies such as augmented reality, allowing surgeons to visualize patient-specific anatomical information during surgery. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The key factor for the growth of the segment is the advancement in technology. Surgical robots are growing in demand and popularity across the medical field due to their many benefits, including pain relief, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster return to normal activity. In addition, robots can also be integrated with additional technologies such as augmented reality, allowing surgeons to visualize patient-specific anatomical information during surgery. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing adoption of surgical robots across the healthcare sector in the region due to their several benefits such as enhanced precision, improved dexterity, smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and faster patient recovery times. For example, according to CDC statistics about 133 million individuals in the US had one or more chronic disease conditions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Surgical Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical robots market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical robots market companies

Surgical Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,892.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accuray Inc., Asensus Surgical US Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microbot Medical Inc., Momentis Innovative Surgery Ltd., Neocis Inc., Novus International Inc., OMNI Orthopaedics Inc., Renishaw Plc, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Titan Medical Inc., United Orthopedic Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Virtual Incision Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

