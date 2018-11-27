The Surprising Secret Ingredient in America's Most-Loved Moments

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly over-stressed, digital world, there's one stand-by many Americans may not even realize plays such an important part in their daily lives: milk. Real dairy milk has long been at the center of everything from weeknight dinners to family milestones, and now there's new proof that milk is part of the happy moments that really matter in our daily lives.

A new AI-fueled image recognition study found that milk was, in fact, one of the most shared foods on Instagram (one out of every four food posts included milk).

Even more surprising, posts with milk were happier than non-milk posts, indicating it does more than what most people recognize. It gives kids nutrients they need to grow strong and helps refuel us after weekend races, but it's also a part of the moments that make us press pause on the day-to-day craziness of life, the moments that make us happy: stopping to meet a friend for a latte or digging into mom's famous mac and cheese.

"Moms tell us regularly that they know milk is nutritious – and it is, but the magic of milk is truly in how it makes us feel, and how it's a part of the real moments that truly matter," said Victor Zaborsky, vice president, marketing at MilkPEP, the group behind the Milk Life campaign. "When we remind them how often milk is at the core of the moments they celebrate for themselves and their families, they recognize just what an important role it plays in their happiness and in their lives."

The Proof is in the Posts

While some research suggests social media can make you less than happy, new research uncovered a surprising ingredient in social media happiness: milk. One of the most ubiquitous foods on Instagram wasn't trendy avocado toast or rainbow bagels, it was milk. In fact, one out of four of the 2.75 million #food posts shared on Instagram each month include milk (either in a glass, alongside a meal or as part of a recipe). And, posts with milk are happier overall than those without – 25% happier in fact.

Why Milk?

Americans love dairy milk for the role it plays in their daily lives and the nutrition and simplicity it brings to their meals. Real dairy milk is wholesome, simple and affordable – it enhances some of life's most loved moments. One of the original farm-to-table foods, milk has nutrition that's hard to find in other single foods or beverages. In fact, it's the top food source of three of the nutrients most likely to be lacking in kids' diets – calcium, vitamin D and potassium.

Celebrating Milk Love

Today, the Milk Life campaign is launching the Milk. Love What's Real campaign to remind Americans of all the ways and places milk helps celebrate what really matters to them. Announcing the new campaign is award-winning cookbook author, blogger and host of Food Network show "Girl Meets Farm," Molly Yeh.

"One of the things moving from Brooklyn to the farm taught me was the power of slowing down. Here, it's so easy to unplug: to focus on what's in front of me – what matters," said Yeh. "I learned that what brings me joy is making memories around food for my family and friends. And some of my favorite memories – from childhood until now – are built around milk. Real dairy milk is a staple in my kitchen. It adds richness and nutrition to so many of my recipes, specifically as a key ingredient in my all-time favorite food, mac and cheese!"

The new Milk. Love What's Real campaign highlights the realness that milk brings to people's lives – from moms to athletes to kids, and includes TV, digital content, shopper and in-store elements. Consumers can share their love for milk on Instagram with #LoveWhatsReal and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win a year's supply of free milk.

