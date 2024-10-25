THE SURREY, A CORINTHIA HOTEL OPENS ON NEW YORK CITY'S UPPER EAST SIDE

Under the stewardship of Corinthia Hotels, the new hotel brings vibrant energy to 76th and Madison

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, opens today under its iconic moniker, bringing a new design and ultra-luxury experience to one of the most coveted addresses on the Upper East Side. The 16-story building is the inaugural property in North America for Corinthia Hotels. Owned by Reuben Brothers, global leaders in real estate development and private equity, with striking interiors by Martin Brudnizki of MBDS, The Surrey has been completely transformed to encompass 70 guest rooms, 30 suites, and 14 private residences. It is home to the first New York outpost of the beloved eatery Casa Tua and the tranquil Surrey Spa featuring Sisley Paris and offers a chic lifestyle experience for both international tastemakers and local New Yorkers alike.

The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel

"The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, has tapped leading visionaries in dining, spa, design, and architecture to bring a sense of vibrancy to Manhattan's Upper East Side," said Pradeep Raman, Managing Director, The Surrey. "We aim to be a cultural mainstay of our neighborhood and add to the dynamic and ever-evolving tapestry of fashion, creativity, and art that surrounds us."

"We are incredibly proud to have our first opening in North America be one as meaningful as The Surrey, an address that has been lying in wait for its next chapter," said Simon Casson, Chief Executive Officer of Corinthia Hotels. "We see this hotel as a love letter to New York and a beacon of the city's creative spirit. As we embark on global growth, The Surrey is in many ways a new flagship, representative of the warm familial spirit of Corinthia that makes all guests feel perfectly at home."

PLACE SETTING DESIGN

Located on East 76th Street, the hotel features public spaces and guest rooms designed by London and New York-based design team MBDS to blend past influences with contemporary sophistication. The design evokes a residential feel, paying tribute to New York with details like handcrafted Murano chandeliers and bespoke furniture pieces. Textures throughout the hotel—from cabinetry to wall finishes—add a rich, sensory dimension to the spaces.

The hotel's suites are inspired by the bridges of Central Park. They include the Bethesda Grandeur Suite, Pine Bank Bridge Suite, Greywacke Heritage Suite, and The Surrey Suite, featuring design elements that pay homage to their namesakes. Crown moldings reflect each bridge's architectural style, while illustrations of the bridges are found within each suite's grand armoire. These spacious accommodations feature elegant living spaces, luxurious beds, and opulent bathrooms. Guests staying in these suites may opt for complimentary, dedicated butler service for a seamless and highly personalized stay.

CASA TUA LANDS IN NEW YORK

Casa Tua, the famed restaurant group founded by Miky and Leticia Herrera-Grendene, debuts its first New York location at The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, as the exclusive food and beverage partner. Designed by renowned Italian architect Michele Bonan, the restaurant design blends modern luxuries with influences from Bonan's native Florence, featuring custom Italian furniture and an art collection curated by Miky and Leticia. Adjacent to the hotel lobby, the Lounge by Casa Tua, features an all-day menu of light bites, coffees, and cocktails. The Casa Tua experience extends to the hotel's second floor with a private members' club. Casa Tua's menu pays homage to the varied flavors of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the restaurant includes a semi-private chef's table.

THE UPPER EAST SIDE'S WELLNESS DESTINATION

A new wellness destination arrives on the Upper East Side: The Surrey Spa featuring Sisley Paris. Corinthia Hotels has partnered with the luxury French lifestyle brand Sisley, renowned for its expertise in Phyto-cosmetology – combining the finest plant-based ingredients with cutting-edge science - to offer treatments focused on rejuvenation, anti-aging and relaxation. The spa menu features several treatments incorporating Sisley products, including the property-exclusive Black Rose Re-plumping Facial. The Surrey Spa incorporates two treatment rooms, a steam room, sauna, salt relaxation room, sensorial shower, an AMP-designed gym, and a Sisley retail shop. The spa connects to a secluded outdoor terrace.

A LIVING GALLERY

Just blocks from some of the world's most renowned museums, art plays a central role in The Surrey's design and guest experience. The hotel has collaborated with the expert team at Paris-based VISTO Gallery to curate an art collection that uses the city as its unifying theme. Designed to feel like a personal ensemble, the collection celebrates the hotel's century-long tenure with pieces created by New York's melting pot of artists since the 1920s. Works of native New Yorkers, international New York-based creatives, as well as artists inspired by the city's unrivaled energy fill the walls in visual storytelling.

About Corinthia Hotels

Founded in Malta in 1968, Corinthia Hotels is a global hotel company with an expanding luxury portfolio. Corinthia has pioneered the 'Grand Boutique' hotel genre, blending the elegance of a grande dame with the energy of a lifestyle boutique hotel. From the original Corinthia Palace in Malta to hotels in London, Lisbon and Budapest, the company is developing landmark properties in New York, Rome, Brussels, Bucharest, Doha and Riyadh, alongside resorts in the Maldives and beyond. Combining Mediterranean soul with world-class culinary and wellness offerings and authentic service, Corinthia remains a leader in the hospitality sector with ambitious plans to further strengthen its position in global luxury. Corinthia.com

For more details, contact:

Krista Ritterhoff

Nike Communications

Telephone: +19143741326

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel