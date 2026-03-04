The Surrogacy Foundation Celebrates First Baby Born Through Its $100,000 Grant Program

Baby Girl McGill marks a historic milestone for Atlanta nonprofit expanding access to surrogacy

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surrogacy Foundation, an Atlanta nonprofit expanding access to surrogacy, announced today the birth of the first baby born through its grant program.

Baby girl McGill was born on February 24, 2026, to Shannon and Patrick McGill of Canton, Georgia, the intended parents, marking a defining milestone for the organization and a moment the family once feared might not be possible.

Shannon and Patrick McGill of Canton, Georgia, hold their newborn daughter alongside gestational carrier Charlotte Ramberg of Cumming, Georgia, on February 24, 2026. Baby girl McGill is the first child born through The Surrogacy Foundation's grant program. Intended parents Shannon and Patrick McGill of Canton, Georgia, and gestational carrier Charlotte Ramberg of Cumming, Georgia, gather with their families during a maternity photoshoot ahead of baby girl McGill's arrival. The McGills were awarded The Surrogacy Foundation's $100,000 grant in October 2024.

In May 2022, Shannon McGill experienced life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. After an emergency cesarean section and severe hemorrhage, doctors performed a hysterectomy to save her life. She later learned that while she could no longer carry a pregnancy, her viable eggs meant surrogacy could still allow them to grow their family.

"After everything we endured, we knew our story wasn't over," said Shannon McGill. "Being told I needed a hysterectomy was devastating, but hearing that surrogacy was still possible gave us hope. The truth is, we could only move forward because of The Surrogacy Foundation's grant. Without their support, it likely would have been years before we held our baby girl. Now that she's here, it's hard to imagine having to wait any longer."

The McGills were awarded The Surrogacy Foundation's second $100,000 grant in October 2024 following a rigorous, multi-stage application and review process. The funding was made possible through proceeds raised at the Foundation's annual Surrogacy Soirée in February 2024.

At the following year's Soirée, Shannon and Patrick met Charlotte Ramberg of Cumming, Georgia, an experienced gestational carrier. Ramberg is also a licensed professional counselor specializing in maternal and reproductive mental health, reflecting her long-standing commitment to supporting families. She was supported throughout her journeys by her husband, Kevin Ramberg.

What followed was a journey marked by medical and psychological screenings, legal coordination, embryo transfer, months of waiting, and ultimately hearing their daughter's first heartbeat.

"For me, surrogacy is an act of trust, hope, and responsibility," said Ramberg. "Every journey is unique, but the goal is the same. It is about helping a family welcome their child into the world. Watching Shannon participate in her daughter's delivery, then seeing her and Patrick hold her for the first time, was unforgettable. Outside of delivering my own children, it is one of the greatest honors of my life."

"We talk a lot about access to family building in theory. This is what it looks like in practice," said Zach French, Executive Director of The Surrogacy Foundation. "A family who once heard 'you can't' is now holding their daughter because a community decided to step in."

Gestational surrogacy in the United States can cost well over $150,000, placing it out of reach for many families. Through grants and partnerships, The Surrogacy Foundation works to reduce that barrier while promoting ethical surrogacy practices.

The McGill surrogacy journey was made possible through a network of partners, many of whom provided pro bono or discounted services, including:

Family Makers Surrogacy — agency support

Claiborne, Fox, Bradley & Goldman, with Holland Goldman — legal counsel

Sherriann Hicks Law Firm — legal representation

Thallo Health — mental health support

SeedTrust Escrow — escrow management

International Fertility Insurance — insurance services

Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine with Dr. Ashley Tiegs — fertility services

Scarlet Oak Photography — photography

Additional partners included:

Northside Hospital Forsyth — delivery hospital

OB-GYN of Atlanta — obstetric care

Your Birth Helper — doula support

This milestone reflects the growing impact of The Surrogacy Foundation's work. By the end of Surrogacy Awareness Month in March 2026, the organization will announce two additional national grant recipients and surpass $500,000 in lifetime direct financial support to families.

About The Surrogacy Foundation

The Surrogacy Foundation is an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to making surrogacy more accessible through financial grants, education, and advocacy. By partnering with medical, legal, and mental health professionals, the Foundation supports intended parents and gestational carriers throughout their journeys. To date, the organization has raised more than $1 million to help families pursue surrogacy and continues to work toward normalizing ethical surrogacy and expanding access to family building.

For more information, visit www.giftofsurrogacyfoundation.org .

