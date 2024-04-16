Survivorship is proud to announce its 2024 conference occurring May 3 – 5, 2024.

https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2024

Ritual Abuse, Sex Trafficking and Mind Control - Neil Brick. Describes how ritual abuse, mind control, and different suggestive techniques work to control sex trafficking survivors. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritualistic abuse. http://neilbrick.com S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us

Masonic Ritual Abuse: Its Characteristics, Prevalence and Expression in Western Art and Culture. Dr. Lynn Brunet. Examines the subject of Masonic ritual abuse. Asks a series of questions about how it is expressed in art and culture. Lynn Brunet (PhD) is an Australian art historian, artist, and survivor of Masonic ritual abuse. Her research examines the coupling of trauma and ritual in modern and contemporary Western art and literature.

Uses of Art Therapy, Sensory Awareness and EMDR in Treating Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) - Patricia Quinn. Describes the fluid uses of art therapy, Sensory Awareness and EMDR in treating Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Using Creative Choice and Flow to Engage Healing States - Patricia Quinn Describes the fluid uses of art therapy in treating complex traumas including Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Patricia Quinn MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, NBCCH is an artist and art therapist in private practice. She has taught courses in art therapy for 30 years.

Teaching Trauma and Dissociation in Higher Education - Randy Noblitt PhD Researchers found deficits in trauma-informed training in their sample of 193 APA-accredited clinical psychology programs. Randy Noblitt is a professor of Clinical Psychology at Alliant International University and a licensed psychologist in Texas. He has evaluated and treated extreme abuse survivors clinically since 1979. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Tackling Complex Trauma Assessment Problems with Cybernetic Big 5 Theory - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz Draws on contemporary personality assessment theory to illustrate opportunities and risks when using psychometric questionnaires in situations where extreme abuse has been alleged. Rainer Kurz is a Chartered Psychologist. Since 1990 Rainer has worked in Research & Development roles for leading test publishers. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Recovery Tips for and by Survivors - Open discussion for survivors and their helpers.

The Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma (IVAT) will coordinate and be responsible for continuing education activities. IVAT is approved by the American Psychological Association (APA) to sponsor continuing education for psychologists. IVAT maintains responsibility for this continuing education program and its content. Full information is at https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2024

