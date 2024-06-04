The Sustainable Nature of Arctic Blue's Omega-3 Supplements

The Dutch Nutraceutical Brand Follows Three Key Principles When Sourcing Its Oil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHA and EPA are a common form of Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in seafood. While many aquatic creatures have Omega-3s, there are differences in both quality and sustainability that come with each one. This is an important factor that has influenced how the Dutch health and wellness brand Arctic Blue sources its Omega-3 supplements.

"We use fish oil harvested from wild-caught arctic cod and processed by MSC-certified fisheries," explains Ludo Van de Wiel, the company founder. "The way we harvest our oil and the choice to use Norwegian cod are influenced by our three key principles for quality." Those principles are that the fish oil must be clean, fresh, and natural.

Clean refers to the fact that Arctic Blue's fish oil comes from wild cod living in the Barents Sea, one of the cleanest waters in the world. The freshness factor comes from a commitment to maintain low oxidation levels in Arctic Blue's supplements (thus preserving the delicate structure of Omega-3 fatty acids.) When it comes to natural, the principle refers to more than simply using wild-caught fish. The oil itself remains intact in its natural triglyceride form, giving the body a key source of nutrients in precisely the form that nature made it.

To take things even further, Arctic Blue harvests its fish oil from fillet trimmings and liver that have already been harvested for commercial consumption. The company does not use other common, lower-quality or harmful sources of Omega-3s, either. For instance, it does not harvest its oils from krill because it makes up a whale's diet. Nor does it use sardines and anchovies because they are foods for seabirds, sea lions, and dolphins.

From sourcing clean, fresh, and natural fish oil to avoiding key food sources within the oceanic ecosystem, Arctic Blue has created a line of products that is revolutionizing the impact that Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has on consumers and the planet.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

