The Sustainable Suite Inc. Launches, Aiming to Eliminate Plastic Waste for Shopping Deliveries

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with World Environment Day, The Sustainable Suite Inc. aims to transform the way online retailers package their product for shipment to customers. Offering a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials, The Sustainable Suite Inc. products aim to reduce the carbon footprint for retailers while helping to increase operational efficiency and decrease overall packaging costs.

The Sustainable Suite Inc. is comprised of innovative and unique products that have been tested and approved by major retailers across North America and Europe. Today, Google Express will begin offering The Sustainable Suite products to retailers and brands on its shopping platform in the U.S., helping to make cost-effective and plastic-free packaging materials easily accessible.

The Sustainable Suite Inc. products include:

"The products that we sell and promote will revolutionize the way online retailers pack their products and will definitely increase customer satisfaction and brand loyalty," said Lorne Herszkowicz, president and CEO of The Sustainable Suite. "These products will offer retailers and customers an eco-friendly option for shipping and receiving packages with up to 100 percent recyclable content, compostable and FSC-certified items. It is bound to set the standard for packaging in the future across North America and beyond."

For more information on the products and programs offered by The Sustainable Suite, please visit them online at www.thesustainablesuite.com.

Media Contact:

Lorne Herszkowicz

Phone: 647.981.6691

Email: lorne@thesustainablesuite.com

Related Images

all-paper-pack-smart-karton-with.jpg

hexcel-wrap-dispenser-and-paper.jpg

Related Links

Hexcel Video

Smart Karton Video

SOURCE The Sustainable Suite Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thesustainablesuite.com

