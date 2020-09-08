The SVOD Market in Latin America to 2025 - Netflix Will Have 47.4 Million Subscriptions by 2025; Disney+ Will Have 25 Million Subs

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America SVOD Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America will have 100.35 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025; more than double the 42.15 million recorded at end-2019.

Latin America will enjoy a wave of US-based platform launches over the next year. Disney+ will start in November. Hulu, HBO Max and ViacomCBS are all expected to start during 2021. These launches come despite poor economic conditions.

Brazil will remain the market leader, with 36 million SVOD subscriptions forecast by 2025 - up by 20 million in 2019. Mexico will have 28 million gross SVOD subs by 2025, up by 16 million in 2019.

Long-established Netflix will continue to grow, but its dominance will decline. Netflix will have 47.4 million subscriptions by 2025; up from 31.4 million in 2019. Disney+ will grow rapidly following its November 2020 launch, with 25 million subs by 2025.

This 98-page PDF and excel report covers 19 countries. The report comes in two parts:

Insights: Detailed country analysis for Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Mexico , Peru and Puerto Rico in a 37-page PDF document.

Detailed country analysis for , , , , , , and in a 37-page PDF document. Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Disney+

HBO Max

Hulu

Netflix

ViacomCBS

