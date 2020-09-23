The SVS Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) Surpasses 700 Participating Centers and 700,000 Procedures in M2S PATHWAYS Data Platform

CHICAGO and WEST LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Vascular Surgery® Vascular Quality Initiative® (SVS VQI) has recently surpassed 700 participating medical centers and 700,000 procedures. The growth in procedures has been driven by a surge in the growth of the number of practices and physicians involved in the SVS VQI. Since its inception in 2011, more than 4,000 providers have joined the initiative and are entering procedures across 14 different vascular registries. Over 100,000 cases and 100 centers were added to the registry in the past year.

The SVS VQI is governed by the SVS Patient Safety Organization (SVS PSO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Society for Vascular Surgery, which provides oversight of data sharing arrangements, key outcome and quality measure analyses, and dissemination of information to participating providers. The VQI is comprised of vascular surgeons, cardiologists, radiologists, and other specialists who perform vascular procedures collected in the VQI Registries. Participating centers are divided into 18 regional quality groups. These groups meet biannually to discuss initiatives for improving quality of vascular care.

"The rapid growth of SVS VQI is a testament to the engagement and dedication of vascular specialists, their commitment to improving the care they deliver to patients and the value they find in the registry," said Dr. Jens Eldrup-Jorgensen, SVS PSO Medical Director.

In addition to improving quality within hospitals and outpatient facilities, the VQI supports efforts to reduce costs as well as vascular quality research. The SVS VQI also works with device companies to support device evaluation and post-market device surveillance projects.

The SVS PSO partners with M2S to provide its secure, cloud-based database, M2S PATHWAYS for data collection and analysis. The M2S PATHWAYS™ clinical data performance platform can be used to generate the real-time benchmarked reports of major clinical outcomes, including complications, as well as longitudinal tracking of center performance compared to regional and national standards. These reports permit participants to continuously assess themselves compared to an anonymous group of peers on key performance measures.

