The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery in Alpharetta Awarded 3 "Bests": Body Plastic Surgeon, Nose Plastic Surgery, and Non-Surgical Body Sculpting

The three-surgeon practice has served the greater Atlanta area for over 25 years, offering a full range of procedures for the face, breast, and body, as well as a medical spa

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery, located in Alpharetta, was nominated in numerous categories and won several awards in this year's Atlanta-area Best of 2023 awards: female board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Cristen Catignani won Best Plastic Surgeon-Body in My Alpharetta, and the practice as a whole won Best Plastic Surgery for the Nose in Atlanta and Best Non Surgical Body Sculpting in My Alpharetta and My Johns Creek/Duluth.

Dr. Cristen Catignani won Best Plastic Surgeon-Body in this year's My Alpharetta Best of 2023 competition. The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery in Alpharetta, Georgia was chosen for Best Non Surgical Body Sculpting; the practice offers CoolSculpting® fat reduction, which involves a controlled cold topical applicator that is applied to the skin to gradually reduce stubborn fat deposits.

"We are honored to be recognized for excellence in both plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments by our community," said Dr. Joseph Bauer, founder of The Swan Center. "Our team has been serving Atlanta patients for over 25 years; these awards are further testament to our range of skills and dependably excellent results."

Dr. Catignani added, "As a mom myself, I connect with what my patients are going through after pregnancy or weight changes, and I'm passionate about creating an environment where they feel empowered and can achieve results that help them feel confident again."

Dr. Catignani regularly performs body cosmetic surgeries such as tummy tuck , liposuction , and mommy makeover in addition to breast reshaping procedures.

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dean Fardo also practices at The Swan Center, specializing in procedures for the face—including nose plastic surgery, or rhinoplasty , for which the practice was awarded.

"It is an honor for The Swan Center to be chosen for our rhinoplasty results, as I work very closely with each patient to understand their goals and provide their desired results," said Dr. Fardo. "Offering this transformative, detailed procedure brings me great satisfaction as a plastic surgeon."

The practice also houses a medical spa, where a team of highly trained injectors and aestheticians provide non-surgical body sculpting treatments such as CoolSculpting ® fat reduction and injectable butt lifts with Sculptra®.

"Our medical spa team is thrilled to be recognized in the non-surgical body sculpting category," said Christian Marcum, APRN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner and experienced aesthetic injector. "Our Alpharetta and Atlanta-area patients appreciate the range of highly advanced options we offer to provide amazing results with little to no downtime."

Individuals who would like to learn more about the offerings at The Swan Center can visit the practice's website or call 770-667-0904 to schedule a complimentary consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon, nurse injector, or licensed aesthetician.

About The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery: The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery in Atlanta is a practice of board certified plastic surgeons that specialize in cosmetic surgery procedures. The group's commitment to patients and quality of results have made it one of the busiest plastic surgery practices in the Southeast, located at 4165 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 200 East, Alpharetta, GA 30005 . The Swan Center can be reached by phone at 770-667-0904 or online at www.swancenteratlanta.com .

Media Contact: Wendy Jackson, Practice Administrator — [email protected], 770-667-0904

SOURCE Swan Center for Plastic Surgery