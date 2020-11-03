The Swedish battery technology company TEXEL signs agreement with Curtin University in Australia to develop next generation battery

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, Curtin University has developed a new battery technology, not only to bring down the cost of energy storage, but also to ensure the technolgy to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The technology does not include any rare earth elements and does not consume any of our planet's resources.

The Swedish origin battery technology development company, TEXEL Energy Storage AB (TEXEL), and Curtin University in Perth, has now signed an agreemnt to develop the new thermochemical energy storage / battery technolgy, with focus on commercialisation.

The energy storage market is one of the fastest growing, and a low cost storage technology, in combination with renewable energy like wind and solar, is the key to to turn away from fossile fuels and to create a renewable and sustainable future.

"The collaboration with Curtin University adds important knowledge and intellectual property to our existing energy storage development program, and will dramatically decrease the time of our commercialisation and industrialisation process." said Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL Energy Storage.

The Curtin University and TEXEL collaboration began in 2018 and was formalised in late 2019, when Curtin was awarded a Global Innovation Linkage (GIL) grant.

"This new technology provides us with a more cost-effective and efficient way to store energy as heat to produce electrical energy, without being heavily reliant on typical battery materials such as lithium and cobalt. We are delighted to enter this new phase of our collaboration with TEXEL and look forward to working closely with their team on the commercialisation of the this technology," said Professor Craig Buckley from Curtin's School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Wilke Head of PR at TEXEL

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 736 329 827

Lauren Sydoruk

Senior Media Consultant at Curtin University

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +61 401 103 373

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy-storage/r/the-swedish-battery-technology-company-texel-signs-agreement-with-curtin-university-in-australia-to-,c3230456

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE TEXEL Energy Storage